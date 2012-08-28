版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 08:09 BJT

Colombia's santos says he is seeking peace with FARC rebels

BOGOTA Aug 27 Colombia's government is seeking peace with the country's biggest guerrilla group, known as the FARC, and could consider also holding talks with a second rebel group, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday.

A Colombian intelligence source had earlier said the government will soon begin talks that could lead to formal negotiations for peace with the FARC rebels.

