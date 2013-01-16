Colombia's Santos opens door to popular vote on FARC peace deal

* Santos calls for confidentiality to be maintained
* President has rejected changes to political, economic
model
* FARC ceasefire ends on Sunday; concern over renewed
attacks
By Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, Jan 16 Colombia's President Juan Manuel
Santos on Wednesday opened the door to a popular vote on any
peace accord negotiated and signed with FARC rebels but rejected
a guerrilla demand to change the constitution if a deal is
clinched.
Talks to bring an end to Latin America's longest-running
insurgency began in Cuba in November, when the government and
the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC,
sat down for the first round of a five-point peace agenda.
Ivan Marquez, head of the FARC negotiating team, has called
for a national assembly to alter Colombia's charter and ensure
any agreements would be set in stone.
The FARC, which has fought successive governments since
1964, reiterated their demand on Tuesday. But Santos rejected
the idea.
"It's very possible that we could find a way to seek popular
approval for any accord," Santos said in an address in the Norte
de Santander province. "That's still to be discussed."
"But I want it to be very clear that we will not end these
agreements with a national assembly."
Santos has repeatedly ruled out discussing major changes to
Colombia's economic or political model, saying that if the
guerrillas want to modify the system, they should join the
political process and win elections.
CEASEFIRE TO BE LIFTED
More than 20 years ago, Colombia held a nationwide assembly
to rewrite the 1886 constitution. Demobilized rebels from
smaller groups participated but not the FARC or the National
Liberation Army, another left-wing group.
Harvard-educated Santos urged the FARC on Wednesday to keep
discussions between negotiators strictly confidential until the
accords are reached.
"The dialogue has to be serious, it has to be a discreet
dialogue," said Santos, 61. "Only when there are agreements,
important advances ... only when those advances exist will we
inform the public, the national and international community."
The FARC was angered by a recent newspaper column written by
Santos' brother, who detailed the background of his involvement
in the secret negotiations to bring the two sides to the table.
The FARC threatened to ditch a confidentiality agreement during
the negotiations.
Santos, first as defense minister under former President
Alvaro Uribe and later as Colombia's leader, has dealt the group
some of its biggest blows, killing senior leaders and hitting
units responsible for financing operations.
The FARC has said it will lift its two-month-long unilateral
ceasefire on Sunday, raising concern a re-energized group will
launch new attacks against military and civilian targets.
Negotiations were formally launched on Oct. 18, but the
talks immediately got off to a rocky start after the guerrillas
said they wanted to discuss a range of topics not specifically
mentioned in the agenda.