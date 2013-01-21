UPDATE 2-Colombia's FARC rebels end ceasefire

* President Santos says there was "relative compliance" with
ceasefire
* Talks trying to end Colombia's bloody conflict continue
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, Jan 20 A unilateral ceasefire declared
by the Marxist FARC rebels at the start of peace talks with the
Colombian government ended on Sunday after the government
refused to join the truce, the group said.
"With pain in my heart, we have to admit that we return to
the stage of war that nobody in this country (Colombia) wants,"
FARC lead negotiator Ivan Marquez told reporters before going
into the latest session of the talks aimed at ending Colombia's
long, bloody conflict.
The FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia,
declared the ceasefire when the talks began on Nov. 19 in
Havana, and gave the Colombian government two months to also lay
down its arms.
"The fact is that the number of operations carried out by
the group decreased significantly, the number of police and
soldiers killed or injured decreased ... The conclusion is that
there was a relative compliance with the ceasefire," Colombian
President Juan Manuel Santos said late on Sunday.
Santos said the FARC was involved in some violence during
the ceasefire, but it was hard to tell whether the guerrillas
were defending themselves or attacking.
Government forces have continued to attack and kill the
rebels in their remote strongholds in the jungles and mountains
of Colombia. Santos, who had rejected the ceasefire from the
beginning, said the rebels may be planning a new offensive.
Marquez did not disclose their plans, but urged Santos to
reconsider the government's decision not to lay down arms.
Colombian officials had called the ceasefire a sham to gain
international favor and said the government would maintain the
military pressure to keep FARC at the negotiating table.
Santos also said the government's armed forces had captured
three members of the National Liberation Army, Colombia's second
largest guerrilla movement, who were involved in the kidnapping
on Friday of five mining company workers.
The group, including a Canadian, two Peruvians and two
Colombians worked for the Canadian mining company Braeval
at a gold mine project.
"We know the area in which they are, but we'll be careful
to protect the lives of these people," Santos said.
LONG-RUNNING INSURGENCY
The two sides have been fighting since the formation of the
FARC as a communist agrarian movement in 1964 in what is now
Latin America's longest-running insurgency and a relic of the
Cold War.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions
displaced in the conflict, which the FARC says is aimed at
ending Colombia's long history of social inequality and the
concentration of land and wealth in relatively few hands.
Officials say the FARC has been weakened by a U.S.-backed,
10-year-long government offensive.
But the group still has an estimated 9,000 fighters capable
of continuing to inflict damage on Colombia's infrastructure and
slow the government's plans to increase foreign investment in
mining and oil operations.
The agenda for the talks calls for the two sides to address
a number of difficult issues, starting with rural development.
In recent days, they have publicly disagreed about a
sweeping land redistribution proposal by the FARC to hand over
25 million hectares (62 million acres), or more than 20 percent
of the country's land, to the poor.
Government lead negotiator Humberto de la Calle this week
called for a quicker pace to the talks, which Santos has said he
wants ended by November.