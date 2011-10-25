UPDATE 2-Rubiales may shut Colombia oil field over security

* Says masked men set fire to worker housing
* Company could close Campo Rubiales "at any moment"
* Calls on Colombian government to boost security
(Adds details throughout, background)
By Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, Oct 25 Canada's Pacific Rubiales
PRE.TOPRU.CN threatened to suspend operations at its Campo
Rubiales oil fields if the Colombian government fails improve
protection from illegal armed groups and violent protests.
Pacific Rubiales has not stopped production but could
decide to close fields that produce 240,000 barrels per day "at
any moment," Federico Restrepo, vice president of corporate
affairs, told a news conference on Monday.
Masked protesters forced their way into housing for workers
on Monday and set it on fire, Restrepo said.
The purported attack coincided with a strike by some 4,000
Colombian workers who renewed a work stoppage on Monday against
Pacific Rubiales, staging a peaceful demonstration.
The company did not link the violence to the striking
workers, but it also described a wider climate of insecurity
because of heavily armed criminal gangs operating nearby in the
eastern province of Meta.
"We are again the victim of violent attacks against our
infrastructure, putting at risk the physical integrity of our
workers," Restrepo said.
Pacific Rubiales produces 240,000 barrels per day from the
Campo Rubiales and nearby Quifa fields in conjunction with
state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol (EC.N)ECO.CN, a
minority partner.
Similar protests in September grew militant, cutting off
highways and shutting down production.
The USO labor union behind the protest accused the company
of exaggerating the dangers on Monday, saying it was a tactic
to counter the strike.
"They are creating a media circus," USO President Rodolfo
Vecino said.
The demonstrations last month forced Pacific Rubiales to
declare force majeure and pushed Colombia's September crude
output down 6.4 percent from August.
Workers said they called the latest strike when the company
withdrew from negotiations over a salary increase and working
conditions.
The oil boom in Colombia was largely possible after the
army opened swathes of territory to foreign investors with a
military offensive against leftist guerrillas starting in 2002.
Since then, drug-funded criminal gangs and guerrillas have
targeted company installations and workers.
Colombia is the fourth-largest oil producer in Latin
America behind Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Helen Murphy; Writing by
Daniel Trotta)