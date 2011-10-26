Colombia increases security at largest oil field

* Pacific Rubiales had threatened to suspend operations

* Energy Minister vows protection for all oil companies

* Production of 240,000 barrels per day uninterrupted

By Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, Oct 26 Colombia sent 400 additional police to guard Colombia's largest oil field after Canada's Pacific Rubiales PRE.TOPRU.CN threatened to suspend operations there unless reinforcements were sent to help quell a violent demonstration.

"Security forces have been reinforced by way of the National Police. A general has been sent to take command of police activities with very specific instruction to arrest anyone who breaks the law," Energy Minister Mauricio Cardenas told Reuters on Wednesday.

Alarmed when masked demonstrators set fire to worker housing on Tuesday, the company said it could suspend operations at a moment's notice at the Rubiales and Quifa fields in eastern Meta province that produce 240,000 barrels per day.

Pacific Rubiales shares fell as much as 5.4 percent in early trade in Toronto on Wednesday and were down 2.7 percent at midday.

Cardenas labeled the company warning unnecessary, saying the government was "perfectly capable" of protecting oil companies from violent demonstrators, heavily armed criminal gangs and leftist guerrillas.

"We are telling oil companies ... there is no reason to make pronouncements that put into question the continuity of their operations in Colombia," Cardenas said.

Similar protests in September led the company to declare force majeure and suspend operations for several days, but operations continued normally on Wednesday, Cardenas said.

The arson attack coincided with a strike by some 4,000 Colombian workers who renewed a work stoppage on Monday against Pacific Rubiales, staging a peaceful demonstration.

The company did not link the violence to the striking workers, but it also described a wider climate of insecurity because of criminal gangs operating nearby.

The USO union that called the strike has rejected the violence, and Cardenas said the ministry would stay out of the labor dispute.

The previous protests were a major reason national production fell to 891,000 barrels per day in September from more than 953,000 barrels per day in August. The country hopes production reaches 1 million barrels per day by the end of the year.

An oil boom in Colombia largely became possible after the army opened swathes of territory to foreign investors with a military offensive against leftist guerrillas starting in 2002. Since then, drug-funded criminal gangs and guerrillas have targeted company installations and workers.

Colombia is the fourth-largest oil producer in Latin America behind Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Daniel Trotta;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)