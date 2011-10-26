UPDATE 1-Colombia increases security at largest oil field

* Pacific Rubiales had threatened to suspend operations
* Energy Minister vows protection for all oil companies
* Production of 240,000 barrels per day uninterrupted
* Shares close down 1 percent in Toronto
By Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, Oct 26 Colombia sent 400 additional
police to guard Colombia's largest oil field after Canada's
Pacific Rubiales PRE.TOPRU.CN threatened to suspend
operations there unless reinforcements were sent to help quell
a violent demonstration.
"Security forces have been reinforced by way of the
National Police. A general has been sent to take command of
police activities with very specific instruction to arrest
anyone who breaks the law," Energy Minister Mauricio Cardenas
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Alarmed when masked demonstrators set fire to worker
housing on Tuesday, the company said it could suspend
operations at a moment's notice at the Rubiales and Quifa
fields in eastern Meta province that produce 240,000 barrels
per day.
"The company has not suspended oil production at the
fields, and it intends to do its utmost, in coordination with
government security forces, to seek a prompt resolution to
these disturbances," Pacific Rubiales said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Pacific Rubiales issued the statement after its shares fell
as much as 5.4 percent in early trade in Toronto. The stock
recovered throughout the day to close down 1 percent at
C$24.13.
Cardenas labeled the company warning on Tuesday as
unnecessary, saying the government was "perfectly capable" of
protecting oil companies from violent demonstrators, heavily
armed criminal gangs and leftist guerrillas.
"We are telling oil companies ... there is no reason to
make pronouncements that put into question the continuity of
their operations in Colombia," Cardenas said.
Similar protests in September led the company to declare
force majeure and suspend operations for several days.
The arson attack coincided with a strike by some 4,000
Colombian workers who renewed a work stoppage on Monday against
Pacific Rubiales, staging a peaceful demonstration.
Pacific Rubiales said the disturbances were the work of
people who did not work for the company and described a wider
climate of insecurity because of criminal gangs operating
nearby.
The USO union that called the strike has rejected the
violence, and Cardenas said the ministry would stay out of the
labor dispute.
The previous protests were a major reason national
production fell to 891,000 barrels per day in September from
more than 953,000 barrels per day in August. The country hopes
production reaches 1 million barrels per day by the end of the
year.
An oil boom in Colombia largely became possible after the
army opened swathes of territory to foreign investors with a
military offensive against leftist guerrillas starting in 2002.
Since then, drug-funded criminal gangs and guerrillas have
targeted company installations and workers.
Colombia is the fourth-largest oil producer in Latin
America behind Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil.
