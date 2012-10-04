Colombian president is active after surgery-doctors

BOGOTA Oct 4 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos is active and handling business after surgery to remove a
cancerous prostate, his medical team said on Thursday.
At a critical time in his presidency when Santos is about to
start peace negotiations with Marxist rebels, the 61-year-old
shocked the Andean country this week, announcing he would have
prostate cancer surgery.
The operation on Wednesday was successful, according to his
doctors, and post-surgery recovery was going well, they said.
"He continues to present a satisfactory evolution ... He is
active with stable vitals signs and no complications," Adolfo
Llinas, the director of Fundacion Santa Fe hospital, told
reporters.
Santos' treatment will not require chemotherapy, his doctors
have said, and he will likely spend two to three days in the
hospital.
"He is moving and he is handling his personal and family
business, so if we continue this way, as it seems, we would be
where we expected postoperatively," said Felipe Gomez, Santos'
urologist.
The cancer surgery came days before the government was to
begin negotiations with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia (FARC), the Marxist-inspired insurgency that has killed
tens of thousands over 50 years.
Norway's government confirmed on Thursday that
representatives from Colombia's government and the FARC will
hold a joint news conference in Oslo on Oct. 17 after beginning
peace talks earlier in the same week.
The talks are expected to move to Cuba a week later.