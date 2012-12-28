UPDATE 1-Colombian president has urinary infection, at no risk

BOGOTA Dec 28 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos, who underwent cancer surgery in October, is suffering
from a urinary infection but there is no risk to his overall
health, his office said on Friday.
Santos, who is at his official retreat in the coastal city
of Cartagena, is able to continue with his daily agenda after a
regular checkup, his doctor, Felipe Gomez, said in a statement
sent by the president's office.
"I was in a post operative checkup and now I am back to my
normal routine," Santos, 61, said in a Twitter message.
The conservative president told Colombians in October he was
suffering from non-aggressive prostate cancer and needed
surgery. The disease had been caught in time and there was
minimal risk, he said back then.
The Harvard-educated economist is in peace talks with the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the Marxist-inspired
insurgency that has killed tens of thousands over 50 years.
A peace deal would help secure Santos a place in history and
allow him to build on the economic and security advances that
began under former President Alvaro Uribe a decade ago.
Success would also determine whether he would seek a second
term in 2014.
Colombia, a country of about 46 million people, has attracted
record foreign direct investment over the last few years as a
U.S.-backed military offensive against drug traffickers and FARC
rebels improved business confidence.