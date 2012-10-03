版本:
Colombia's Santos cancer surgery was a success - doctor

BOGOTA Oct 3 Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos' surgery for non-aggressive prostate cancer was successful and the 61-year-old is now recovering in hospital, one of his doctors said on Wednesday.

Midway through his four-year term, Santos surprised the Andean nation on Monday announcing that doctors had discovered a cancerous growth. He said the disease had been caught in time and there was minimal risk.

