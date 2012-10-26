Mexico's Slim defends plan to participate in Colombia 4G auction

BOGOTA Oct 26 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim defended on Friday his plans to take part in an auction of fourth-generation licenses in the Andean nation after lawmakers raised a fuss that his company, Claro, would have too much control over the market.

Claro, a subsidiary of Slim's America Movil, has the most cellular telephone users in Colombia and also provides internet and television, which prompted critics to say that the company must be excluded from the auction.

"I think (excluding Claro from the auction) goes against legal security. There have to be rules in countries. That's what attracts investment," Slim told journalists in the Colombian coastal city of Cartagena.

"I think it would delay the possibility that there's mobile broadband and would be contrary to government policy," he added.

The government has yet to publish the rules for the auction nor a timeframe.

Claro competes with Spain's Telefónica, Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogota and Tigo de Millicon in Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 economy.

Slim said his company planned $1 billion in investment next year that included the 4G auction.

On Friday, America Movil, the top cellphone company in Latin America, said that it expected to invest $10 billion next year in the continued expansion of its network, which stretches from Mexico to Argentina.

America Movil posted a 67 percent jump in third-quarter net profit on Thursday on the back of a surprisingly strong foreign exchange gain.