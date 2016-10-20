Colombian markets fall after government reveals tax reform proposal

BOGOTA Oct 20 Colombian financial markets fell
in the first minutes of trading on Thursday, a day after the
government sent a tax reform bill to Congress that left out key
proposals anticipated by investors.
The reform, seen as key to maintaining the country's BBB
investment grade credit rating and making up for lost oil
income, will raise value added tax to 19 percent, widen the tax
base and lower taxes on companies, but did not include an
expected cut to taxes on foreign investor earnings.
The Colombian peso fell 0.82 percent to 2,940.25
pesos to the dollar from Wednesday's closing figure, while the
yield on local treasury bonds, called TES, coming due in July
2024 rose to 6.98 percent from 6.86 on Wednesday.
The principal stock index, COLCAP, fell 0.26
percent to 1,360.50 points.
Analysts said the reform, which the government originally
said would increase tax revenue to 1 to 2 percentage points of
GDP in 2017, did not go far enough.
"The feeling is that the reform fell short of what was
expected and we don't know if the ratings agencies will be
flexible for a time," said Catalina Guevara, analyst at Alianza
brokerage.
The proposed reform, which will now be debated by lawmakers,
does not include an anticipated reduction in the 14 percent
taxes foreigners pay on profits from portfolio investment like
shares, local Treasury bonds and corporate bonds.
"We expect international funds to start to reduce their
portfolio investment here because they expected that reduction,
especially because they are the top holders of TES," said
another analyst.
The proposal would bolster revenue by 0.8 percent of gross
domestic product, or $2.4 billion, in 2017, and by 3.2 percent
of GDP by 2022, the government said on Wednesday evening.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)