Colombian gov't, Telefonica to invest in telecom firm

* Both hold stakes in Colombia Telecomunicaciones

* Colombia Telecomunicaciones, Movistar could merge

BOGOTA Aug 31 Colombia's government and Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica unveiled a plan on Wednesday to inject capital into their joint venture, Colombia Telecomunicaciones, which could later merge with Telefonica's Movistar unit.

Telefonica (TEF.MC) controls a 52 percent stake in Colombia Telecomunicaciones, the largest provider of landline services in the Andean country, and the government holds the remaining 48 percent.

The investment could pave the way for a merger between Colombia Telecomunicaciones and Telefonica's cell phone unit, Movistar, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said.

"The national government as well as Telefonica will inject capital in proportion to their stakes ... with an eye to a merger later," Echeverry told reporters without specifying how much money the parties will be investing.

The investment plan must be approved by Congress, where the ruling party holds a majority.

Alfonso Gomez, president of both Colombia Telecomunicaciones and Telefonica Colombia, said the plan signaled Telefonica's commitment to increasing its role in Colombia's telecommunications sector.

"This is a sign of confidence between the shareholders and a commitment to the future of information technology" in the country, Gomez said.

Colombia Telecomunicaciones is involved in the landline, Internet and satellite television sectors, while Telefonica controls Movistar, the second largest cell phone operator in the country.

Echeverry said the capital injection and the possible merger will allow Colombia Telecomunicaciones to better compete in the fast-growing telecommunications market.

Other telecommunication companies in Colombia include Mexico's Telmex TELMEXL.MX TMX.N, and Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogota and UNE, which are controlled by the local governments of Bogota and Medellin, respectively. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Kevin Gray and Matthew Lewis)