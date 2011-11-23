Colombia may liquidate Telefonica joint venture

* Gov't wants plan passed in the next three weeks

* Santos has more than 90 pct support in Congress

By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Nov 23 Colombia's government warned on Wednesday that it may liquidate a joint venture with Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica (TEF.MC) if local lawmakers do not approve a $3.9 billion capitalization plan.

Telefonica has a 52 percent stake in Colombia Telecomunicaciones, the largest provider of landline services in the Andean nation. The government holds the rest.

Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry told lawmakers that if Congress did not pass the capitalization program of 7.5 trillion pesos ($3.89 billion): "The company will be liquidated and its assets will be auctioned."

Echeverry said that Congress had to approve the plan before they broke for recess in three weeks because the company had debts of 1.9 trillion pesos due by the end of the year.

Colombia Telecomunicaciones President Alfonso Gomez, who represents Telefonica, backed the warning.

"We're supporting the capitalization. We're ready and able to capitalize, but if the government does not see another option than liquidating, we would agree," he said.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has the support of more than 90 percent in Congress.

Colombia said in August the planned investment could pave the way for a merger between Colombia Telecomunicaciones and Telefonica's cell phone unit, Movistar. [ID:nN1E77U1VW]

Colombia Telecomunicaciones is involved in the landline, Internet and satellite TV sectors, while Telefonica controls Movistar, the country's second largest cell phone operator. ($1= 1,925.39 Colombian pesos) (Writing by Jack Kimball; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Gary Hill)