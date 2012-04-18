Colombia protests Argentina import restrictions to WTO

BOGOTA, April 18 Colombia has sent a letter to
the World Trade Organization protesting Argentina's import
restrictions on its products, the government announced
Wednesday.
Colombia is among several of Argentina's trading partners
who have threatened legal action following efforts by Argentine
President Cristina Fernandez's administration to curb imports
and improve a deteriorating trade surplus.
The move came amid controversy over Argentina's decision
this week to expropriate YPF, the country's largest oil company,
which is owned by the Spanish company Repsol.
Colombia's trade minister, Sergio Diaz-Granados, said that
Argentina was adopting requirements that would create obstacles
for his country's exports.
"We voiced our protest through our ambassador in Geneva 18
days ago, as other countries have done, signaling that
Argentina's measures affect free trade and contravene the
fundamental principles of the World Trade Organization,"
Diaz-Granados said.
"What Colombia is asking for is reciprocity, just as
Colombians buy Argentine goods, so too should Argentines buy
Colombian goods," he said.
Diaz-Granados added that the restrictions, which have been
in place for several months, have particularly affected the
furniture industry and chemical and paper products.