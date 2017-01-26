版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 23:24 BJT

Colonial Pipeline CEO Tim Felt to retire

NEW YORK Jan 26 Colonial Pipeline, the largest refined products pipeline system in the U.S., said on Thursday its chief executive Tim Felt would retire at the end of the month.

John Somerhalder will replace Felt as interim CEO effective February 1, the company said.

Somerhalder was most recently chairman and CEO of AGL Resources, an Atlanta-based energy services holding company with operations in natural gas distribution, retail operations, wholesale services and midstream operations.

"It has been a privilege to lead Colonial Pipeline over the past eight years," Felt said in a statement. "After careful thought and consideration, now is the right time for me to retire."

A search for a permanent successor to Tim Felt is under way, Colonial said. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐