UPDATE 2-Colonial Pipeline shuts small gasoline line to Nashville after leak

NEW YORK Jan 9 Colonial Pipeline Co's gasoline
line between Atlanta and Nashville, Tennessee, remained shut on
Monday as the company looked for the source of a very small leak
in Chattanooga, a spokesman for the Chattanooga Fire Department
said on Monday.
Colonial Pipeline reported to the U.S. National Response
Center that the leak released about 15 barrels of gasoline, a
spokeswoman said in an email.
The line, known as Line 19, was shut on Saturday after the
smell of gasoline was reported to the fire department in
Chattanooga, Tennessee, Colonial Pipeline said in a notice to
shippers on Sunday. It has since restarted Line 20, a
distillates line, which was also shut as a precaution.
The leak released gasoline into Shoal Creek, which empties
into the Tennessee River, a Chattanooga Fire Department
spokesman said. There was no danger to the public, he said.
Colonial Pipeline, the largest refined products system in
the United States, can carry more than 3 million barrels of
gasoline, diesel and jet fuel between the U.S. Gulf Coast and
the New York Harbor area.
Line 19 delivers gasoline into the Nashville market.
Traders said the shutdown could be bearish for the East
Coast market if more barrels get shipped on alternate lines,
such as Line 3, to find a home for the displaced barrels.
The issue was for the time confined to Nashville, and
alternative supplies for gasoline stations could come from
Chattanooga, or two other Tennessee cities, Knoxville or
Memphis, according to Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst at
Gasbuddy.com.
"I would say by midweek if there's no restart (of Line 19),
then this could pose pretty big challenges," DeHaan said.
A leak on Colonial's main gasoline line, Line 1, and the
subsequent shutdown in Alabama in September resulted in a
squeeze in supplies across the U.S. Southeast, including
Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and
Tennessee.
Average gasoline prices in Nashville remained largely
unchanged on Monday at $2.177 a gallon compared with Sunday,
according to motorist advocacy group AAA.
