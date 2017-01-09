Colonial Pipeline shuts stubline to Nashville on suspected leak

NEW YORK Jan 9 Colonial Pipeline Co's gasoline line between Atlanta and Nashville, called Line 19, remained shut on Monday after it was closed on Sunday after a possible spill, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

The line was initially shut after gasoline odors were reported to the Chattanooga Fire Department, the pipeline said in a notice to shippers on Sunday. It had since restarted Line 20, a distillates line, which was also shut as a precaution.

Colonial Pipeline, the largest refined products system in the U.S., can carry more than 3 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel between the U.S. Gulf Coast and the New York Harbor area. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)