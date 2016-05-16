Colony Capital seeks cross-border opportunities in China

| BEIJING
BEIJING May 16 Colony Capital Inc, the
private equity firm founded by U.S. real estate tycoon Thomas
Barrack, is scouting cross-border opportunities with Chinese
institutional investors, even as growth in the country's wider
economy continues to slow.
"It's the right time for Colony Capital to do more in
China," said Justin Chang, executive director in charge of the
firm's global private equity business.
"Over the next three-to-five years Asia, and China in
particular, will be the fastest growing part of our business."
Chang expects 20 percent to 30 percent of Colony's future
capital will be deployed in the region.
He joins Barrack in Beijing and Shanghai this week to shore
up relationships with institutional partners and meet potential
clients.
"It's really a two-way street," said Chang. "We have
invested with Chinese partners in the U.S., and we've invested
with U.S. partners in China."
Colony Capital, which has about $20 billion assets under
management, is turning to China in anticipation of outsized
growth in middle class and consumer-driven sectors.
That includes investment in media and entertainment, and
financial services, where China's market remains vastly
under-served.
Consumption loans in China represented only 24.2 percent of
gross domestic product in 2014, compared with 77.5 percent for
the U.S., according to iResearch Consulting Group.
Consumption lending is likely to increase 19.5 percent on
average from 2014 to 2019, reaching 37.4 trillion yuan ($5.73
trillion), the market research firm estimated.
"We're looking at China as a growth story, particularly in
those sectors where growth is faster than the overall economy,"
said Chang.
Colony Capital made its initial foray into Asia following
the regional financial crisis in 1997, investing more than $600
million over seven years.
In 2005, Colony bought Singapore-based Raffles Holding Ltd
and the 41 hotels it owned and managed for S$1.72 billion ($1.25
billion).
Colony at the time also targeted Chinese distressed debt,
forming a special situations fund with Shanghai Industrial
Investment Corp, alongside International Finance Corp,
the private-sector arm of the World Bank.
The company turned away from Asia following the global
financial crisis, when it concentrated investment in North
America and Europe.
Real estate and hotel properties, which comprise about 70
percent of Colony's holdings, represent a starting point for
cooperation, Chang said.
"There are opportunities to partner with Chinese capital,
partners who are interested in building, acquiring or investing
in hospitality assets in the U.S. and Europe," Chang said. "We
also see ourselves in those hospitality and tourism sectors in
China."
($1 = 6.5255 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 1.3706 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Matthew Miller)