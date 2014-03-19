UPDATE 1-Colony Capital markets industry's second-ever REO-to-rental bond

(adds background, other deals in market)
By Adam Tempkin and Charles Williams
NEW YORK, March 19 (IFR) - Colony Capital on Wednesday began
marketing the second-ever bond backed by rental income from
foreclosed US properties bought up after the financial crisis
and now rented to single families.
The first-ever so-called REO-to-rental or single-family
rental (SFR) bond, Invitation Homes 2013-SFR1, was priced by
Blackstone in November, and American Homes 4 Rent, another bulk
buyer of distressed properties, is expected to launch a similar
deal in the next couple of months, according to market sources.
The new USD500m securitization deal from Colony, a
California-based private real estate firm, is being led by JP
Morgan and Credit Suisse, investors told IFR.
No official mandate has yet been announced, but the
investors said the roadshow will begin on Thursday and carry on
into next week.
With a nascent recovery in home prices, REO-to-rental has
become a big business over the last two years.
It has attracted investment from private equity firms, REITs
and others who snapped up distressed residential properties -
many foreclosed due to the financial crisis - in bulk at
rock-bottom prices.
Given the increased demand for rentals, the properties are
refurbished and then rented out, and those rental cashflows then
provide the income for holders of the SFR bonds.
TRADE VS LONGEVITY DEBATE
The latest deal, to be issued by Colony subsidiary Colony
American Homes, comes as real estate capital markets industry
experts debate the viability and longevity of the REO-to-rental
trade and the new class of bonds associated with it.
Some say rising home prices in recent months have made the
premise of buying distressed residential properties and holding
onto them less attractive than it was a year or two ago, and
believe that this is just a short term trade.
Selling the properties instead as the real estate market
heats up may be more lucrative, they say.
And that means there is a shrinking pool of rental
properties that can be used for securitizations, and thus could
put a lid on the size of the REO-to-rental market.
Several institutional buyers - including Colony - have
already slowed their pace of acquisitions.
"Despite all the attention it's getting, I don't see this
(REO-to-rental) as being a long-term trade," said the head of
consumer ABS at a top investment bank.
Institutional buyers will likely transition their business
from large-scale home acquisitions to making smaller loans to
mom-and-pop SFR investors, he told IFR.
In February, B2R Finance (B2R stands for Buy to Rent), a
Blackstone subsidiary, closed its first residential mortgage
loan to a small-scale US investor who buys up multiple
single-family homes to rent out.
Blackstone's Tactical Opportunities Fund developed B2R last
November to write loans to mom-and-pop SFR investors for USD50m
or less, and Cerberus and Colony are developing similar lending
businesses, according to sources.
OTHER DEALS
Elsewhere in the securitized-product primary market, new
issues continued to garner attention as a USD255m credit card
deal from hunting and fishing-gear store Cabela's priced tighter
than guidance at Libor plus 35bp, and a USD223m prime auto ABS
from California Republic Bank priced just as expected via
underwriter Credit Suisse.
The bank, a relative newcomer to the auto-finance industry,
has been able to achieve regulatory capital relief through its
handful of off-balance-sheet bank auto ABS deals. Its first deal
surfaced in late 2012, with two more in June and November of
2013.
This week's trade and the bank's prior offering in November
were able to garner Triple A ratings, which is quite a feat for
an issuer that is less than three years into its auto-finance
program.
Also today, price guidance was received for the USD700m
CCCIT 2014-A1, a credit card transaction from Citi, and the
USD1bn GCCT 2014-1/2 bonds from RBC's credit card shelf.
In addition, a USD592m personal consumer-loan ABS from
Springleaf was upsized and launched.
PRIMARY ISSUANCE:
ABS PRICED:
SLFT 2014-A: Springleaf priced its US$559.26m Springleaf
Consumer Loan (SLFT) 2014-A. The class A slice was rated A/AA
(S&P/Kroll) and sized at US$500m. Guidance was shown at
interpolated swaps plus 180bp-190bp before tightening to 175bp
at pricing. It was also upsized from US$347.2m. Credit Suisse
and Bank of America were joint leads.
CCCIT 2014-A1: Citigroup has re-opened its CCCIT 2014-A1
fixed-rate credit card transaction. The original size was
US$850m. The size of the re-opening was US$700m, which brought
the total deal size to US$1.550bn. The 6.82-year Triple A slice
was talked and priced at interpolated swaps plus 48bp.
GCCT 2014-1/2: RBC priced its US$1bn 144A/REG S RBC Golden
Credit Card Trust 2014-1/2. The 2.97- and 4.97-year Triple A
floaters were sized to demand. Price guidance was disseminated
at three-month Libor plus 24bp-26bp and one-month Libor plus
45bp area with final spreads set at 24bp and 45bp. The
transaction was also upsized from US$700m.
CLOs PRICED:
AVERY POINT CLO IV: Morgan Stanley priced the US$727.5m CLO
for Sankaty Advisors. The transaction has a two-year non-call
period and a four-year reinvestment. The 5.5-year Triple A
(S&P/Fitch) priced at three-month Libor plus 152bp. The 9.2-year
B- slice(S&P) printed with a coupon of three-month Libor plus
500bp with a discount margin of plus 700bp.
CMBS PENDING
ORES 2014-LV3: Wells Fargo has released guidance on the
US$341.8m 144A/REG S CRE NPL securitization, Oaktree Real Estate
Investments/SABAL, Series 2014-LV3. The transaction offers a
0.74-year Triple B minus tranche (Kroll) and a 1.69-year unrated
class. Guidance is being shown at a 3% area yield and a
6.50-6.75% area yield. The top three property types consist of
CRE (69.7%), Land (26.8%) and Residential (2.9%). The trade has
a total of 569 assets (REO & Loans). Pricing is expected later
this week.
(Reporting by Adam Tempkin and Charles Williams; Editing by
Marc Carnegie and Natalie Harrison)