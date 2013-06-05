Colony American Homes postpones IPO as interest rates rise

June 5 Colony American Homes Inc, a
real estate investment trust that buys and rents single-family
homes, postponed its initial public offering due to "market
conditions," a market source said.
Colony American had expected its offering of 20 million
shares to be priced between $11.50 and $13.00 per share, raising
as much as $260 million. At the high end of the range, the
company would have been valued at $3.23 billion.
"Rising interest rates and the poor performance of its
competitors have made investors wary of stocks which pay high
dividends," said John Fitzgibbon, founder of IPO rating website
iposcoop.com.
REITs are required to pay out a majority of its taxable
income in the form of dividends.
Colony American is owned by real estate private equity firm
Colony Capital through its subsidiary CAH Manager LLC.
The yield on 30-year U.S. Treasuries has risen by about 50
basis points since the beginning of May, with the latest upswing
driven by fears that the Federal Reserve could slow its stimulus
efforts sooner than anticipated.
Shares of Colony's competitors, which include Silver Bay
Realty Trust Corp and American Residential Properties
Inc, have fallen below their IPO price.
Silver Bay shares are down about 5 percent since their debut
in December, while American Residential shares have fallen about
10 percent since its debut in May.
Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Bofa Merrill Lynch are the
lead underwriters on the offering.