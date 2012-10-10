UPDATE 1-Coloplast to pay extraordinary div if doesn't make buy

* Says hasn't found M&A opportunities so far

* Will take decision if doesn't make acquisition by next yr

* Sees EBIT margin growth slowing over 2-3 years (Recasts, adds further comments from interview, background)

By Ben Deighton

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast is preparing to give shareholders back some of its cash if it fails to find an acquisition target, its chief executive Lars Rasmussen said on Wednesday.

"I do not rule (acquisitions) out, but the fact is that we see no acquisition opportunities right now," he told Reuters during an interview on the sidelines of the European MedTech Forum, a conference in Brussels.

"We therefore pay back our debts, which we (will) have done next year, and if we haven't found any acquisition opportunities by then, then we will pay back extraordinary dividends to the shareholders because we have too much cash."

Coloplast said its total assets at the end of its third quarter on June 30 were worth 9.98 billion Danish crowns ($1.73 billion), an 18 percent increase on the same period last year, while its gross debt was 2 billion Danish crowns.

The company, which makes products ranging from urine bags to wound dressings, already has an up to 1 billion Danish crown share buyback programme running until the end of its next financial year, and its policy is to pay back around 30 percent of its profits in dividends.

"Any excess cash on top of that will be paid out to the shareholders once we have paid back our debt," Rasmussen said.

Coloplast also wants to hold around 1 billion Danish crowns in capital reserves once the debt was paid off, the company said.

Coloplast's share price has increased by almost half so far this year, and it is trading at around 19 times 2012 earnings expected by the SmartEstimate service from StarMine, which ranks analysts according to past performance.

That's roughly in line with peers hearing aid maker William Demant, which trades at 20 times, and dental implant firms Straumann, which trades at 19 times, and Nobel Biocare, which trades at 18 times.

EBIT MARGIN

Rasmussen said that he expects the group's EBIT margin growth to slow to 0.5 to 1 percentage points over the next two to three years as the company has completed much of its cost saving program.

"The EBIT margin increase that you could anticipate over the coming two to three years would be to the tune of 50 to 100 basis points per year... a major slowdown," he said.

Helped by cost efficiency measures such as moving its back office and manufacturing operations to cheaper locations like China, Coloplast has managed to increase its operating profit margin faster than sales.

Sales growth has remained at around 6 percent or 7 percent since its 2007 to 2008 financial year, while its EBIT margin has increased from 12 percent to 25 percent in the same period.

It is now forecasting its EBIT margin this year to be about 29 percent.

($1 = 5.7831 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Toby Chopra)