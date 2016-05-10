Theater in Colorado movie massacre had security holes:lawyer-report

May 10 A suburban Denver movie theater had
security gaps and could have prevented the 2012 mass shooting
that killed 12 people and wounded dozens more, a lawyer for
victims said on Tuesday according to the Denver Post.
However, an attorney for the theater, Cinemark USA Inc
, blamed the shooting on the gunman and said better
security would not have stopped him, the newspaper reported.
The lawyers' arguments came during opening statements for
the first civil trial of wrongful death and personal injury
claims, the newspaper said. A six-member jury was chosen on
Monday.
Texas-based Cinemark owns the multiplex where the gunman,
James Holmes, opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle, shotgun
and pistol during a midnight screening of the Batman film "The
Dark Knight Rises" on July 20, 2012.
Holmes, a former neuroscience graduate student who pleaded
innocent by reason of insanity, was found guilty last summer of
murdering 12 people and wounding 70 in the rampage, and was
sentenced to life in prison.
More than two dozen plaintiffs, including surviving victims
and relatives of the dead, sued Cinemark and the cinema's
property owners in state court, accusing them of various
security lapses they say contributed to the tragedy.
A separate civil suit against Cinemark in federal court is
expected to go to trial in July.
The state lawsuit said the companies failed to hire
sufficient security personnel in light of previous shootings and
other violence in the shopping mall where the theater is
located.
The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages for past and
future economic losses, including medical expenses, lost wages,
earnings potential and disability, as well as for pain,
suffering and emotional stress.
Plaintiffs' attorney Marc Bern said Tuesday the gunman cased
the theater at least four times before the shooting, but the
theater did not have enough cameras to catch him, and he
targeted the theater because of the security lapses, the Post
said.
Cinemark attorney Kevin Taylor said the theater's procedures
were in line with industry standards, the paper reported.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Frances Kerry)