Gunmaker Colt sees bankruptcy exit in coming weeks

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
Dec 17 Colt Defense LLC expects to complete its restructuring and emerge from bankruptcy in the coming weeks, the gunmaker said in a joint statement with the United Auto Workers union (UAW) on Thursday.
Colt, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in June due to falling sales of its sport rifles and the loss of military contracts, won U.S. court confirmation of a plan to reduce debt and boost liquidity on Wednesday.
The gun manufacturer, owned by private equity firm Sciens Capital Management, will emerge from bankruptcy at a time of both rising sales and increasing pressure for U.S. gun control.
Colt said it will have a new lease for its West Hartford, Connecticut facility, control of which had been a point of contention with bondholders during the bankruptcy process.
The company also signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAW, which it said changes retiree health benefits and gives the union representation on the board in an observer status. It did not provide more details.
"Together, we have succeeded in maintaining our contract and securing good jobs with a continued presence in West Hartford," said Mike Holmes, UAW Local 376 Shop Chair. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.