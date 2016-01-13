Gunmaker Colt emerges from bankruptcy

Jan 13 Gunmaker Colt Defense LLC said on Wednesday it completed its financial restructuring and emerged from bankruptcy.

The company said it executed a long-term lease for its West Hartford, Connecticut facility, control of which had been a point of contention with bondholders during the bankruptcy process.

Colt filed for Chapter 11 protection in June due to falling sales of its sport rifles and the loss of military contracts. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)