Gunmaker Colt emerges from bankruptcy

BRIEF-Fidelity Southern Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.57
* Fidelity Southern Corporation reports record earnings for fourth quarter - $15.1 million; $38.8 million in 2016
Jan 13 Gunmaker Colt Defense LLC said on Wednesday it completed its financial restructuring and emerged from bankruptcy.
The company said it executed a long-term lease for its West Hartford, Connecticut facility, control of which had been a point of contention with bondholders during the bankruptcy process.
Colt filed for Chapter 11 protection in June due to falling sales of its sport rifles and the loss of military contracts. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Sabby Management LLC reports 9.98 percent passive stake in Skyline Medical Inc as of Jan 13 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jd6Dh2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Niocan amends its $1.65 million secured debenture to extend the maturity date