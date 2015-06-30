California tribe eyes bid for gun maker Colt

| June 30
June 30 A Native American tribe in California is
looking to make a bid for Colt Holding Co, the 179-year-old gun
manufacturer, according to a tribal attorney.
"Colt is an iconic business and we're sort of intensely
interested in helping a business like that," Drew Ryce, attorney
for the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, told Reuters on
Tuesday. "Colt is the Gun that Won the West. We are the West."
The firearms manufacturer filed for bankruptcy on June 14
and is considering putting itself up for sale.
Ryce said the Banning, California-based tribe was looking to
diversify its economy and an East Coast manufacturer would
balance the tribe's focus on retail, gambling and hospitality in
Southern California.
A Colt spokesman declined to comment.
The manufacturer is controlled by Sciens Capital Management,
a private equity firm that had proposed buying Colt in a sale
that would not include any cash but would assume Colt's
obligations, other than $250 million of bonds.
Ryce said the Morongo would qualify as a minority bidder in
seeking government contracts, a big potential market for the gun
maker, which would give Colt a leg up if it were owned by the
tribe.
Colt's bondholders have blamed Sciens for draining the
company of its cash and ignoring critical investment, which
Sciens has denied.
"I don't understand what they were doing," Ryce said of the
way Colt appears to have been run. "Once we look more closely,
it will become clear."
Colt has said its lease on its West Hartford, Connecticut,
facility may not be renewed in October, and Ryce said the tribe
could relocate the operations.
"We're not looking to move it, but we wouldn't be put off by
that," he said.
Ryce said tribal members have been raised to hunt and are
far more likely than the general U.S. populace to enter the
military, which has traditionally used Colt weapons like the M16
rifle.
"We've been raised with Colt side arms," said Ryce. "We know
the products very well."
