BRIEF-COLTENE Holding reports H1 net sales of CHF 76.0 million

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 21
ZURICH, April 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,563 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Aug 7 Coltene Holding AG : * Says H1 net sales of CHF 76.0 million (H1 2013: CHF 75.0 million) * Says H1 operating income (EBIT) increased to CHF 7.4 million (H1 2013: CHF
7.3 million) * Says H1 net profit rose to CHF 5.5 million (H1 2013: CHF 5.0 million) * Says H1 equity ratio of 64.5% (H1 2013: 58.6%) * Reiterates FY 2014 targets of achieving better-than-market sales growth and
gradually increasing EBIT margin to 15% of net sales * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Basilea announces agreement with FDA on special protocol assessments for antibiotic ceftobiprole phase 3 clinical studies in bloodstream and skin infections
* Earned a bottom-line profit of 375 million Swiss francs ($375.45 million) in Q1 of 2017