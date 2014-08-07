版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 7日 星期四 12:43 BJT

BRIEF-COLTENE Holding reports H1 net sales of CHF 76.0 million

Aug 7 Coltene Holding AG : * Says H1 net sales of CHF 76.0 million (H1 2013: CHF 75.0 million) * Says H1 operating income (EBIT) increased to CHF 7.4 million (H1 2013: CHF

7.3 million) * Says H1 net profit rose to CHF 5.5 million (H1 2013: CHF 5.0 million) * Says H1 equity ratio of 64.5% (H1 2013: 58.6%) * Reiterates FY 2014 targets of achieving better-than-market sales growth and

gradually increasing EBIT margin to 15% of net sales * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐