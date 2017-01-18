版本:
Lilly to buy CoLucid for $960 mln to beef up migraine portfolio

Jan 18 Eli Lilly and Co said it would buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $960 million to gain access to its experimental treatment for migraine.

Lilly, which has its own migraine-prevention drug in development, has agreed to pay $46.50 per CoLucid share, a premium of about 33 percent to the stock's Tuesday close.

Migraine is a large but under-treated condition that affects roughly 36 million Americans. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
