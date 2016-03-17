版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 04:40 BJT

TransCanada to buy Columbia Pipeline Group in $13 bln deal

March 17 TransCanada Corp, the company behind the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline project, said it had agreed to buy U.S. natural gas pipeline operator Columbia Pipeline Group Inc in a deal valued at $13 billion.

TransCanada will offer $25.50 per share in cash for each Columbia Pipeline share, a 8.5 percent premium to the stock's Thursday close. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

