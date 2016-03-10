UPDATE 1-TransCanada in talks to buy Columbia Pipeline Group - WSJ

(Adds details)

March 10 TransCanada Corp, the company behind the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline project, is in talks to buy U.S. natural gas pipeline operator Columbia Pipeline Group Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced in coming weeks and could be valued at well over $10 billion, the Journal reported. (bit.ly/222Zbcg)

Columbia Pipeline Group had a market value of about $8 billion as of Wednesday's close and long-term debt of $2.75 billion as of Dec. 31.

"TransCanada remains focused on opportunities that would be in line with our strategy and grow shareholder value," said spokesman James Millar, while declining to comment directly on the Wall Street Journal report.

Columbia Pipeline declined to comment.

Shares of Columbia Pipeline Group were up 15 percent at $22.74 after being halted briefly.

TransCanada's shares were halted in Toronto for "news pending". The stock was last down 1.9 percent at C$48.27. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)