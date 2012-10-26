版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Columbia Labs down 30 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK Oct 26 Columbia Laboratories Inc : * Shares down 30 percent in premarket trading

