UPDATE 3-Columbia Management distribution exec leaving

March 9 Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, said on Friday that a top distribution executive was leaving the company.

Beth Brown, head of intermediary distribution at Columbia Management, will leave at the end of March, a company spokesman said.

It is the second big executive departure announced by Columbia Management in the past month. On Feb. 16 Fidelity Investments said it had lured away Columbia Management's president of U.S. asset management, Michael Jones, to run its big institutional investment management arm.

Columbia's managed assets fell by 8 percent, or $29 billion, to $326 billion in 2011, because of net outflows and market depreciation, according to U.S. regulatory filings.

Meanwhile, the company is realigning some executive duties in response to Brown's departure, Columbia Management spokesman Ryan Lund said.

"We have an experienced leadership team and we have taken the opportunity to integrate institutional sales and platform support within our business lines," Lund said.

Lund said Chris Thompson, who joined the company in 2010 from Putnam Investments to be head of investment products and marketing, also will lead Columbia's retail team.

Jeff Peters, head of the institutional business, will lead the subadvisory and the investment-only defined contribution groups.

And Chief Administrative Officer Amy Unckless will lead the high net worth and 529 plan businesses.

Ameriprise acquired the long-term asset management business of Columbia Management from Bank of America Corp in April 2010. Through the end of 20ll, Ameriprise has taken $202 million in one-time, pretax integration charges against earnings.

Last year, Minneapolis-based Ameriprise discontinued performance incentive adjustments on management fees. Previously, it had been longstanding practice for management fees to be adjusted up or down, based on a fund's performance relative to a designated index of peers. Ameriprise ended the practice to achieve a consistent fee structure across all Columbia Management funds.