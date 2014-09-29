Columbia Pipeline Partners files for IPO

Sept 29 Columbia Pipeline Partners LP filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.

Barclays and Citigroup are underwriting the IPO, which has a nominal fundraising target of about $800 million, the company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1vqw4wb)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)