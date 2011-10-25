版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 25日 星期二 22:40 BJT

UPDATE 2-Columbia Sportswear Q3 profit beats; shares rise

 (Updates shares, adds analyst comment)	
 Oct 25 Columbia Sportswear Co's 
third-quarter profit raced past Wall Street estimates, led by
higher demand for its Sorel brand, prompting the outerwear
company to raise its operating margin outlook for the year.	
 The company, which designs and markets sportswear under
brands such as Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, Montrail and Pacific
Trail, expects fourth-quarter sales to be up about 18-20
percent.         	
 KEY POINTS:          Q3 2011       I/B/E/S       Q3 2010
  Revenue          $566.8 mln    $569.5        $504.0 mln
  Net income       $67.5 mln     -             $52.2 mln
  EPS              $1.98         $1.60         $1.53 
	
 * Sorel quarterly sales rise 116 pct to $72.0 mln
 * Sees Q4 oper margin expansion of about 130-150 basis
points
 * Global Spring wholesale backlog at Sept. 30 was 7 pct
higher at $420.7 mln 
 * Currently projecting 2011 capital expenditures in the
range of $52-$57 mln

  MARKET REACTION/COMMENTARY:	
 * Shares of the Portland, Oregon-based company rose as much
as 11 percent to an 11-week high of $58.89 on Tuesday morning on
Nasdaq.
 * McAdams Wright Ragen analyst Sara Hasan said, "Most of the
beat came from better margins, driven by a number of things,
including lower air freight expenses."
 * Hasan said the company is in a "good position from an
inventory standpoint" and there is a good chance that it will be
able to sell most of its products at "pretty good prices." She
expects less discounting this fall to boost the company's
margins.

 (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon, Maju Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐