MOVES-Michelle Scrimgeour joins Columbia Threadneedle as EMEA CEO

Dec 8 Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the asset management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, appointed Michelle Scrimgeour as chief executive of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd.

Scrimgeour joins from M&G Investments, where she was chief risk officer and a director of M&G Group Ltd. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

