MOVES-Columbia Threadneedle names Florian Uleer as German head

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 Asset management group Columbia Threadneedle Investments appointed Florian Uleer as its country head for Germany effective July.
Uleer joins from Schroders Plc where he was a senior sales manager for the past three years, said Columbia Threadneedle, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc.
Uleer, to be based in Frankfurt, will report to Gary Collins and Dominik Kremer, co- heads of distribution, EMEA and Latin America.
He will also work alongside Hartwig Rosipal, interim German head since November who will resume his role as institutional sales director. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.