Flush from Columbus win, C&W says set to take battle to Caribbean rival

LONDON Nov 13 Cable & Wireless Communications
Plc believes its expensive victory in the battle to buy
broadband and TV provider Columbus will give it the heft it
needs to take on fierce rival Digicel in the Caribbean.
C&W, which has sold operations from Macau to Monaco, agreed
to buy Columbus last week for $1.85 billion plus $1.17 billion
in debt, after fending off competition for the firm backed by
pay-TV mogul John Malone, chairman of Liberty Global Plc
.
The cost at 12.3 times core earnings raised eyebrows among
some analysts, but the group believes the strong growth
trajectory means the multiple will come down quickly.
"We were up against people with bigger pockets than ours,"
Chief Executive Phil Bentley told Reuters. "We've added a lot of
debt ... but we wake up today no longer the weakest in a
three-player market, we're now the strongest in a two-player
market."
The deal makes C&W the biggest fixed-line operator in
Jamaica, Barbados and the southeast Caribbean, with an
industry-leading TV offer in channels and content, he said.
The combination makes it a bigger threat to Digicel, the
privately-owned company founded by Irish entrepreneur Denis
O'Brien, which operates in 33 markets in the Caribbean, Central
America and Asia Pacific
"We are fighting in the trenches with Digicel in every
market," Bentley said. "Logically this would have been a good
fit for them."
Bentley said C&W had won the auction for Columbus after
offering $1.1 billion of shares to Malone and Columbus
co-founders John Risley and Brendan Paddick, on the basis that
C&W will buy them back at 46 pence each in tranches between 2016
and 2019 if they wish.
"We were up against cash-only bidders and we couldn't do all
cash, we had to give them something as cash equivalency," he
said, adding he did not expect them to sell, while their
presence on the C&W board would bring needed expertise.
The deal will also transform C&W in the eyes of investors,
he added.
Previously viewed as an owner of fusty telecoms assets
spread around the world, its growth potential and focus in the
Caribbean was attracting interest in the United States, Bentley
said, adding it is running a roadshow to promote itself to
investors.
