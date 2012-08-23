COLUMN: Apple and the burden of being a behemoth

By John C. Abell
Aug 23 In the annals of meaningless milestones,
Apple's latest achievement -- surpassing Microsoft, circa 1999,
as the largest U.S. company ever -- is right up there. I mean,
how high is up? How big is BIG? What does Apple win, Johnny!?
But it did get me to thinking again about the lifespan of
successful tech and Internet companies. There seems to be a
trajectory that grants them life in the fast lane for 10 to 20
years before they are overtaken, made obsolete or dismissed as
boring.
The general public is a punishing grader that deifies
promising, charismatic kids with hoodies and burn rates (at
least for a while) but dismisses massive companies -- like
Microsoft, Oracle, Silicon Graphics and IBM -- that print money
and arguably control the world but aren't sexy.
Microsoft is, of course, more IBM than Palm or even Sony on
my spectrum. It was one of the original Harvard dropout startups
and among the first of them to mint wealthy employees (called
Microsoft Millionaires). And in December 1999, at the height of
the dot-com boom, Microsoft became worth $616.34 billion -- more
than any U.S. company had ever been. (By one metric it still
holds the record: Apple would have to reach a market cap of
$842.5 billion, Microsoft's inflation-adjusted market cap, to be
the clear winner of this meaningless milestone sweepstakes.)
During the tech bubble of the late 1990s there were a lot of
screwy valuations for companies that are now worth exactly
nothing. Netscape was valued at $4.2 billion by AOL. Yahoo paid
$5 billion for Broadcast.com. CMGI bought a search engine called
AltaVista for $2.3 billion and scotched a deal to sell another,
Lycos, for more than $100 a share. Terra then purchased Lycos
for $12.5 billion.
Microsoft came by its valuation honestly. It powered
virtually all of the computers in the world, and its Office
suite was ubiquitous -- and neither of these facts has changed.
Microsoft hasn't faded as much as its buzz has.
Can Apple avoid doing the same?
I think the answer is a qualified yes, for the opposite
reason that Microsoft was fated to fade.
Microsoft was and really still is an enterprise company
(Xbox and Bing notwithstanding). The bulk of its revenues are
based on locking in large customers -- corporations, for example
-- and keeping them more or less happy, secure in the knowledge
that it would be difficult for them to switch gears easily.
This bred complacency. Microsoft did not have a strategic
motive to innovate, only one to iterate. Indeed, Microsoft was
years late to the Internet party, launching the Internet
Explorer web browser only in 1995, a full year after Netscape,
and wasn't able to take significant market share until 1999.
Apple, on the other hand, has always been a consumer
company. The dynamic is reversed: Apple caters to a whimsical,
easily distracted crowd, winning it over one person at a time.
Much tougher. To pull that off you have to be not only a serial
innovator but also correct most of the time.
The uncertainty of the consumer market drives a process that
the certainty of business-to-business enterprise actually
suppresses. IT people don't want lots of change or upgrades.
They want stability, the rough edges rounded, not something
completely different.
Will Apple escape Microsoft's fate? Nothing lasts forever,
but don't hold your breath. And if or when Apple is eclipsed in
this meaningless milestone, it certainly won't be for the same
reasons Microsoft fell from that perch. There may be some tepid
selling that may depress Apple stock with the rollout of the
iPhone 5 and the anticipated iPad mini in September -- this "buy
the rumor, sell the news" strategy is very common with Apple.
But there is no reason to believe that sales for these devices
won't be as robust as those of their predecessors.
The real question is: When will Apple run out of ideas? That
fear was given a new voice when Steve Jobs died last year. It is
hard to imagine that his particular genius could be captured
even by the management team he cultivated during the
staggeringly successful -- and unpredictable -- last decade.
Apple is thought to be developing a TV set, but it's greatest
successes have come from new ideas like the iPhone and
reimagined devices like the iMac -- released when desktop
computers were already considered passé. Bold initiatives drive
this company, and nobody can predict them.
Besides breakthrough products, Apple needs its beefy
margins. We learned, thanks to the Samsung patent trial, that
margins for the iPad are half those for the iPhone. So what
margins can Apple stomach on a rumored iPad mini? The strongest
competitors in the 7-inch space -- Amazon (Fire), Google (Nexus
7) and Barnes & Noble (Nook Tablet) have settled on a $200 entry
price and margins far below what Apple tolerates. Amazon is even
reported to be selling the Fire at a loss just to put a virtual
store in customers' hands.
Apple won't do anything like that. If Apple does start
looking like a commodity player, it actually could spell the
beginning of the end of its reign as an earnings behemoth that
investors are betting will keep racing to infinity and beyond.
But don't count on many misfires from this behemoth for some
time to come.