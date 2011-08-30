COLUMN-Jobs made Apple great by ignoring profit-Christensen

-- Clayton M. Christensen is the Robert and Jane Cizik
Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business
School, and is regarded as the world's foremost expert on
innovation and growth. James Allworth is a Fellow at the Forum
for Growth and Innovation at Harvard Business School. The
opinions expressed here are their own --
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Aug 30 Steve Jobs retires as
the CEO of Apple (AAPL.O) with a reputation that will place him
among the pantheon of history's great global business leaders.
Many people have written about what makes Jobs and Apple
special, but I think they're missing what truly set him apart.
Jobs has succeeded by eschewing the one thing that most people
view as the raison d'etre for companies -- profit.
When I left the industry to come to academia 22 years ago,
it was driven by a set of questions that had troubled me for
some time. Why was it that the best run companies in the world
-- companies that have had incredibly smart leaders, following
carefully detailed plans and with tremendous execution ability
-- reliably seem to come unstuck? The answer to this question
is what has become known as the theory of disruption.
In a cruel twist of irony, the pursuit of profit, something
that Wall Street pushes so hard, is what leaves companies open
to being displaced. As they grow, their ability to find
opportunities that are big enough to sustain their growth is
reduced. They become myopic; they listen only to their best
customers. They focus disproportionately on their most
profitable products, and strive to improve these the fastest.
The American auto manufacturers have suffered at the hand
of disruption in the past few decades; they focused on their
most profitable vehicles, and abandoned less profitable markets
when low-cost entrants emerged. The Japanese came along with
their smaller, cheaper vehicles; the Big 3 retreated upmarket
all the way to SUVs and trucks. It was not long before Toyota
was winning the sales race. Now, the Japanese are going through
the same process, fending off the Koreans.
In short, disruption describes how the incumbents move
upmarket, and leave the bottom of the market completely open
for scrappy upstarts to enter. It explains the rise and fall of
many great companies.
But there has always been one company that doesn't follow
that pattern. At some point in my class every year, a student
raises his or her hand and asks: "What about Apple? Aren't they
a high-end, upmarket player? Why haven't they been disrupted?"
It's a great question. Despite being perceived as a
premium, high-end player, Apple under Jobs's leadership has not
simply managed to avoid being disrupted by others, it has
disrupted entire industries -- many of them. Even more
impressive, it's disrupting itself.
I have come to the conclusion that what has made Apple so
different is that instead of having a profit motive at its
core, it has something else entirely. Many big companies like
to pretend this is the case -- "we put our customers first" --
but very few truly live by that mantra. When the pressure is on
and the CEO of a big public company has to choose between doing
what's best for the customer or making the quarter's numbers
most CEOs will choose the numbers.
Apple never has.
As paradoxical as it is that the pursuit of profit is what
causes the long-term failure of companies, I believe that
Apple's lack of focus on profitability has actually made it one
of the most successful companies in the history of capitalism.
The iPod was the first indication that they were, in fact,
thinking different. Here was a personal computer company, used
to selling $2,000 computers, willing to take a risk on a gadget
that would sell for a fraction of that price. Most big
companies would not invest the time and energy to develop a
device that was not nearly as profitable as their existing
products, in a market that did not even exist yet.
This sort of endeavor is typically the domain of start-ups.
If Apple had done what most big companies do: sit down, hire
some consultants to do a profitability analysis, and relied on
that to make the decision, I seriously doubt that the iPod
would ever have been built.
Yet build it they did, and it was the first in a string of
successes where Jobs tore up the usual management playbook that
leads to companies losing to disruptive competitors.
But what may be most notable is how Apple is in the process
of disrupting itself right now. You almost never see this
happen. The iPad -- Apple's most recent success -- is
disrupting the PC industry, and by extension, its Mac business.
The tablet computer is going to do to the PC what the PC did to
the minicomputer.
Most companies cannot bring themselves to make decisions
that result in the market for their existing core products
being completely destroyed. When they consider it from a
financial perspective, it just doesn't make sense to create new
products at the risk of jeopardizing your profitable, existing
products. Don't do it. It's exactly that fear that has led many
great companies to leave themselves vulnerable to disruption
from others.
But it hasn't affected Apple because that's not how the
company sees the world. Profitability isn't at the center of
every decision. Apple's focus is on making truly great products
-- products so great that its own employees want to use them.
That philosophy has made Apple one of the most innovative
companies in the world.
Steve Jobs's legacy isn't the Mac. It's not the iPhone. Or
the iPad. His legacy is in the creation of Apple itself,
reminding us that profit is not the ultimate goal, but rather a
consequence of something greater.