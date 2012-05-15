COLUMN-Australia's LNG industry needs to take off the gloves: Clyde Russell

-- Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own. --
By Clyde Russell
ADELAIDE, May 15 It's taken a while but
Australia's liquefied natural gas industry is finally starting
to deliver a strong message to the government to fix its
policies or risk losing billions of dollars in projects.
But the question is whether the industry, the leading source
of investment driving Australia's resources boom, is yet
speaking forcefully enough to be heard by politicians who tend
to see the projects that should make the nation the largest LNG
exporter in the world as golden geese ripe for the plucking.
Corporate executives used the Australian Petroleum
Production and Exploration Association conference this week in
Adelaide to plead for a more stable regulatory environment to
let them push forward plans to take LNG output above 100 million
tonnes a year, exceeding current global leader Qatar's
production of 70 million tonnes.
But the language the executives use tends to be polite and
considered, as you would expect from large corporations, such as
Australia's top oil and gas firms Woodside Petroleum and Santos,
and their global counterparts like Exxon Mobil and Total.
It's another matter whether this means they will be heard by
the Labor Party-led minority government, which is unpopular with
the public and desperate for revenue to repair its balance sheet
after a spending spree during the global financial crisis.
Woodside's Chief Executive Peter Coleman told the conference
that what the industry needs is "consistent and predictable
policy," while Exxon Mobil's vice president for Asia-Pacific,
Emma Cochrane "noted, with some concern, recent policy drifts."
Total's Christophe de Margerie, whose company is a partner
in two Australian LNG projects, went so far as to warn the
government "to be careful" in introducing a carbon tax while
competitors don't, and Santos boss and current APPEA chairman
David Knox said the government can impede investment by changing
the rules and stable rules are what is needed.
For respected executives, who have to safeguard the
reputations of their companies, these were fairly strong words.
But what they really need to say to the government, even in
polite language, is get off our backs, we already pay more than
our fair share, and if you want the jobs, taxes and export
earnings we bring, get off your butts and help us by bringing in
supportive laws and by advocating for us in the community.
It is telling that APPEA released a document at the
conference showing petroleum industry tax was more than 40
percent of pre-tax profit and the industry contributed $28
billion to the national economy in 2010-11.
These figures would most likely come as a surprise to many
ordinary Australians, who have heard endlessly from Treasurer
Wayne Swan on how the Labor government is tackling the
billionaires and preventing the industry from robbing the
Australian people of their rich endowment of natural resources.
The industry needs to be clearer that while the current
projects are "locked in," future expansions are far from
certain, given Australia now has to win customers in a far more
competitive LNG market, with Qatar pushing more cargoes to Asia
and the possibility of LNG coming from North America before the
end of the decade.
Total's De Margerie said he was far from certain Australia
would be able to justify the economics to sanction expansions
beyond the current LNG projects already being built.
If this was the case, it would be a severe blow to the
government's hopes for a long-lasting investment boom on the
back of increased demand for LNG, and indeed other commodities
such as coal.
The industry needs to be clearer that measures such as the
carbon tax, labour market rules that lower flexibility and raise
costs and potential changes to other tax rules risk future
investment.
Unfortunately, it's more than likely that somebody will have
to scratch or indefinitely delay a project before the government
will listen.
It's also far from certain that the LNG industry is doing
enough to convince the wider public of the immense benefits it
is bringing, and will continue to bring in the future, to the
Australian economy.
The industry has been caught off guard on two fronts in the
past year or so, first by the legislating of a carbon tax by
Prime Minster Julia Gillard despite her promise prior to the
2010 election not to, and secondly by mounting opposition from
farmers and environmentalists to using coal-seam gas as the
feedstock for LNG projects.
Australia currently has three operating LNG plants, all
based on conventional offshore gas fields and located in its
north and west.
However, it has seven more projects under construction, at
an estimated cost of A$170 billion ($169.7 billion), three of
these in Queensland state and relying on coal-seam gas.
Using this source means gaining access to farmland and
drilling thousands of wells, as well as building water treatment
plants and associated pipeline infrastructure.
While the industry has a legal right to access farms and the
natural gas beneath the soil, it has been battling mounting
public concern that farmers aren't getting a fair share of the
spoils and that its practices put the environment at risk.
As even the National Farmers' Federation's vice president
Duncan Fraser put it, there's an "unholy alliance" of farmers
and green groups tackling the industry.
The industry response has been to try and explain its side
of the argument, but the reasonable sounding and modestly
presented views are often drowned out by activists who have
loads of experience in making lots of noise and getting noticed
in the rough and tumble that characterise Australian politics.
The LNG industry needs to recognise that in some cases, nice
guys risk coming last and if they want Australia to be at the
centre of a global LNG hub, the gloves have to come off.