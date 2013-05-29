COLUMN-Beyond Brent-WTI: the new North American oil trade: Campbell

By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK May 29 The North American oil trade is
moving to a new, more intensely regional phase. For the next
year, the main pressure point will not be at Cushing, Oklahoma,
but rather in regional markets. Physical, not paper trades will
be the most profitable.
Pipeline capacity at Cushing, which was formerly in deficit,
has now reached a point where there is more capacity available
going to more profitable markets than there is inbound supply.
The large overhang of inventories at the price settlement
point for West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile
Exchange will be drawn down to make up the difference in supply
and demand balances until major new sources of supply, such as
Enbridge's Flanagan South pipeline, or the Pony Express pipeline
conversion, start up in late 2014.
By and large, this scenario is now well known and forms the
basis for traders' assumptions that the spread between Brent
futures and West Texas Intermediate crude will
continue to narrow as the stock overhang at Cushing is drawn
down.
But that does not mean that the North American oil market
has fully worked through the implications of the shale oil
revolution. Far from it. Infrastructure at Cushing may be less
problematic for the next 12-18 months but problems elsewhere are
mounting.
For instance, the narrowing Brent-WTI spread has taken some
of the wind out of the crude-by-rail movement in North Dakota,
the origination point for some 500,000 barrels per day of
rail-shipped crude.
Current market prices make it more attractive now for some
Bakken producers to ship crude on the Enbridge North Dakota
pipeline system that connects with the main Enbridge system at
Clearbrook, Minnesota.
But these barrels cannot find their way into Cushing, at
least directly. Pipeline space that would link the Enbridge
North Dakota lines with the WTI delivery point in Oklahoma has
not grown. The upshot is Bakken barrels entering the northern
Midwestern pipeline market are coming into direct competition
with Canadian light sweet crude.
BAKKEN TAKES CUSHING'S PLACE
People think of Canadian oil production as being exclusively
heavy, sour oil sands crude but the truth is the country is a
major producer of conventional crude.
Non-oil sands light and medium crude output from Western
Canada was expected to reach 743,000 bpd this year in the
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers' latest forecast,
published in June 2012. Approximately 360,000 bpd of this oil
was expected to be refined in Canadian plants, leaving a
substantial amount that has to be exported to the Midwestern
United States.
These are the barrels now coming into direct competition
with Bakken crude volumes. And like the Bakken grades, they are
largely locked into their current pipeline networks. Rail
offtake in Canada is far less developed than in North Dakota so
the fight will largely come down to price.
As more Bakken barrels fight with Canadian conventional
crude for market space both sides will have to cut their prices
to find buyers. Indeed, the ultimate effect of higher Bakken
deliveries into the pipeline network will be to drive down
Bakken prices in North Dakota to the point that rail shipments
once again become more attractive than pipeline deliveries.
This is because a fight between Canadian and Bakken crude is
ultimately a zero-sum game. Prices must decline to the point
where the surplus can be used to displace non-North American
barrels somewhere else.
So because Bakken has the most developed rail infrastructure
it is effectively the swing production in the North America,
especially now as Cushing is in a structural supply deficit.
Midwestern oil production imbalances were previously absorbed by
Cushing storage.
Now the more likely scenario is that Bakken prices in North
Dakota will be the swing factor, falling in response to
oversupply to the point that rail movements to other regions
make sense.
Beyond this near-term dynamic lies a further development in
the North American oil story. Thus far dislocations in price
have been mainly due to severe infrastructure deficits. Major
sources of new oil output are cropping up in places, like North
Dakota, that are far from much of the existing distribution
network.
As regional interconnectivity increases the focus of trade
will shift back towards the relative values of different crude
oils. So while infrastructure deficits lead to pricing on
distressed levels to allow stranded barrels to clear, once
transportation bottlenecks are erased the market will still have
to deal with quality concerns, particularly as burgeoning North
American output must increasingly displace foreign imports from
outside the light sweet universe.
Thus far we are not really at this point. The relative
stability of cash crude pricing on the Gulf Coast suggests this
region, for instance, is so far absorbing rising output of very
light crude oil and condensate from the Eagle Ford formation, as
well as increased inbound supplies of North Dakotan light crude,
fairly well.
Blending opportunities with heavy crude remain sufficiently
attractive to not for domestic producers into heavy discounts to
find buyers. But there may be a limit to blending at
non-distressed prices.
This is the real danger sign for North American oil
producers. If outlet markets away from the flooded interior
begin to enforce distressed pricing as a way to clear surplus
production, then a race to the bottom will have truly begun.
Until then, the Bakken swing will mark more the relative
supply and demand balance in the Midwest.