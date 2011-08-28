BAY STREET-The energy sector's summer of no love

* TSX Energy group off 16 pct in past month

* 2011 targets look safe, 2012 less so

* Economic factors are the big drivers (In U.S. dollars)

By Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 28 Canadian energy stocks have been pummeled this summer by a merciless oil market and an equally tough operating environment.

The question now is, do investors face prospects of further cuts to production and financial forecasts?

If crude prices keep hovering in the $80-$85 a barrel range, there's a strong chance that many producers will have to live with tempered growth prospects for a while, said Chris Feltin, analyst with Macquarie Capital Markets.

Most corporate targets for the remainder of 2011 look safe, after numerous companies were already hit by a combination of flooding in the southern Prairies, wildfires in northern Alberta and a slew of plant maintenance outages, Feltin said.

These were reflected in a string of disappointing second-quarter results.

So far, spending levels have held steady, despite a 14 percent drop in U.S. oil prices and 10 percent cut in natural gas prices over the past month alone.

"But I would say that the Street is going to have to revisit their oil price assumptions for 2012, and potentially have to look at bringing down growth expectations, should oil prices stabilize where they are right now," Feltin said.

It's a painful jab to an industry that had been on a roll as the recession and credit crunch subsided.

The recent record isn't pretty. The Toronto Stock Exchange's oil and gas group .SPTTEN, which includes such names as Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) and Talisman Energy TLM.TO, has dropped 16 percent over the past month. At around 270 points, it is back to the levels of a year ago.

Each of those companies has struggled with operational problems that have weighed on their forecasts, Suncor with the shutdown of Libyan operations, Canadian Natural with a seven-month outage of its Horizon oil sands project and Talisman with delays to its Yme oil platform in the North Sea.

But the overall oil market has shifted considerably this summer, too. The European debt crisis and rising concerns over the health of the U.S. economy have raised questions about continuing increases to oil demand.

That's been the major drain on the share prices, said Andrew Potter, an analyst at CIBC Capital Markets.

"At this point it's not so much about the stocks specifically, it's more about the perception of the broader economy," Potter said.

One saving grace for the Canadian oil patch has been a shrinking discount for heavy oil compared with benchmark U.S. light crude and a widening premium for synthetic oil processed from the Alberta oil sands.

For oil, $80 seems to be a sort of magic number. That's a level many companies base their budgeting on, and coincidentally, the price at which oil sands developments are generally seen to be profitable.

Post-recession, producers remain wary of setting budgets based on overly optimistic oil price assumptions, analysts said.

"What could be troublesome are those with large capital requirements as lower oil prices and a volatile broader market could make it quite challenging to meet targets," said Martin Pelletier, managing director and portfolio manager with TriVest Wealth Counsel Ltd.

Feltin said he figures that current share prices for large Canadian producers and oil sands companies reflect oil at around $67 a barrel, suggesting the market is looking oversold. West Texas Intermediate crude closed up 7 cents on Friday at $85.37.

"It's tough to see how we're going to get to a sustained oil price at that level over the long term, when you need higher prices than that - more like $80 a barrel - to justify investment in in the oil sands, which is one of the primary growth regions globally in the longer-term," he said.

Potter said he agreed that the current strip of futures prices makes the Canadian oil producers look overly cheap.

"But there's still a fairly significant risk that there's more downside to strip prices as well, so it's a tough environment right now." he said.

(Editing by Rob Wilson)