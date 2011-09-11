BAY STREET: Seeds are sown for rally in agricultural stocks

* Bearish corn yield forecasts bode well for corn prices

* Tight grain inventories offset macro-economic concerns

* Stocks of Potash Corp, Agrium and Viterra poised to gain

By Euan Rocha

TORONTO, Sept 11 Agricultural stocks could outperform the broad Canadian market in coming weeks as bearish crop forecasts and low grain inventories keep prices at record highs and spur increased fertilizer demand.

Even with strong grain prices and a surge in crop nutrient prices, shares of Potash Corp (POT.TO), Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) and Viterra have had a dismal run over the last six months, largely due to an uncertain global economic outlook. On average, the shares have fallen about 8 percent in the period.

But the trio may soon enjoy a nice pop. Forecasts point to further reductions in corn yields across the United States. That suggests corn prices will rise, encouraging farmers to plant more acreage and use more fertilizer this fall. This trend is sure to benefit companies that either produce crop nutrients or sell them at a retail level.

"Farm economies are still in an optimal position," said Morningstar analyst Min Tang-Varner. "At the end of the day, the fertilizer stocks have their own inherent cyclicalities that are not fully co-related to the North American economy, so they should still have space to run."

WASDE NUMBERS

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue its closely watched World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates on Sept. 12. Private forecasts already suggest the new WASDE report will cut its estimate for this year's average U.S. corn yield, which currently stands at 153 bushels per acre.

"We have a bunch of private ag economists who have provided their estimates for the yield this year," said Ticonderoga Securities analyst Mark Gulley. "It is well below 150 bushels per acre -- that's a five bushel-per-acre number below the last WASDE number, which is just enormous."

Just a month ago, the USDA trimmed its average corn yield forecast to account for the impact of high temperatures and below-average rainfall in much of the U.S. Corn Belt. A further reduction in the forecast would put more pressure on grain inventories and cause corn prices to spike.

"People are still fussing over the harvested acreage, but that's going to be lower than WASDE's showing as well," Gulley said. "So you are coming up with very low carry-overs, high corn prices and that's positive for fertilizer equities."

Even if the USDA trims its corn consumption forecast, due to a weaker macro outlook, analysts say inventories are bound to remain tight.

"We expect sector fundamentals to remain healthy through year-end, and given our expectations for ending stocks and acreage, we are projecting another strong year for farm income in 2012," Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Cox said in a note to clients.

PROMISING OUTLOOK

The bullish grain price outlook is sure to encourage most farmers to invest more in fertilizers, seeds and other inputs.

Potash Corp, the world's largest fertilizer maker, produces nitrogen, phosphate and potassium-based fertilizers. It stands to reason that profits will rise with an increase in fertilizer demand and the ongoing run-up in crop nutrient prices.

While fertilizer prices have risen this year, farmers are not suffering from the kind of sticker shock that led them to pullout of the market during the 2008 peak.

Agrium, the largest North American ag products retailer, is also one of the region's largest producers of nitrogen-based fertilizers that are essential for growing corn. Its stock is down about 7 percent in the last six months, while shares of U.S. rival CF Industries (CF.N) have jumped. Many analysts now expect Agrium's stock to play catch-up in coming months.

Another company that stands to benefit is Viterra VT.TO. The grain handler and farm products seller recently reported a huge jump in profit and forecast strong results. [ID:nN1E7850X8]

"I don't see anything wrong, I think this is the rally that no one's talked about as much as they should have," said Chris Damas, an independent analyst and investor who owns shares in both CF and Agrium. "All systems are a go." (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)