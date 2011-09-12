RPT-BAY STREET: Seeds are sown for rally in agricultural stocks

(Repeats Sunday's column without change)
* Bearish corn yield forecasts bode well for corn prices
* Tight grain inventories offset macro-economic concerns
* Stocks of Potash Corp, Agrium and Viterra poised to gain
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Sept 11 Agricultural stocks could
outperform the broad Canadian market in coming weeks as bearish
crop forecasts and low grain inventories keep prices at record
highs and spur increased fertilizer demand.
Even with strong grain prices and a surge in crop nutrient
prices, shares of Potash Corp (POT.TO), Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) and
Viterra have had a dismal run over the last six months, largely
due to an uncertain global economic outlook. On average, the
shares have fallen about 8 percent in the period.
But the trio may soon enjoy a nice pop. Forecasts point to
further reductions in corn yields across the United States.
That suggests corn prices will rise, encouraging farmers to
plant more acreage and use more fertilizer this fall. This
trend is sure to benefit companies that either produce crop
nutrients or sell them at a retail level.
"Farm economies are still in an optimal position," said
Morningstar analyst Min Tang-Varner. "At the end of the day,
the fertilizer stocks have their own inherent cyclicalities
that are not fully co-related to the North American economy, so
they should still have space to run."
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For graphic on crop estimates: r.reuters.com/teh63s
For analysis on grain prices: [ID:nN1E77R04B]
For a summary of current USDA projections: [ID:nN1E77A0AF]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
WASDE NUMBERS
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue its closely
watched World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates on Sept.
12. Private forecasts already suggest the new WASDE report will
cut its estimate for this year's average U.S. corn yield, which
currently stands at 153 bushels per acre.
"We have a bunch of private ag economists who have provided
their estimates for the yield this year," said Ticonderoga
Securities analyst Mark Gulley. "It is well below 150 bushels
per acre -- that's a five bushel-per-acre number below the last
WASDE number, which is just enormous."
Just a month ago, the USDA trimmed its average corn yield
forecast to account for the impact of high temperatures and
below-average rainfall in much of the U.S. Corn Belt. A further
reduction in the forecast would put more pressure on grain
inventories and cause corn prices to spike.
"People are still fussing over the harvested acreage, but
that's going to be lower than WASDE's showing as well," Gulley
said. "So you are coming up with very low carry-overs, high
corn prices and that's positive for fertilizer equities."
Even if the USDA trims its corn consumption forecast, due
to a weaker macro outlook, analysts say inventories are bound
to remain tight.
"We expect sector fundamentals to remain healthy through
year-end, and given our expectations for ending stocks and
acreage, we are projecting another strong year for farm income
in 2012," Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Cox said in a note to
clients.
PROMISING OUTLOOK
The bullish grain price outlook is sure to encourage most
farmers to invest more in fertilizers, seeds and other inputs.
Potash Corp, the world's largest fertilizer maker, produces
nitrogen, phosphate and potassium-based fertilizers. It stands
to reason that profits will rise with an increase in fertilizer
demand and the ongoing run-up in crop nutrient prices.
While fertilizer prices have risen this year, farmers are
not suffering from the kind of sticker shock that led them to
pullout of the market during the 2008 peak.
Agrium, the largest North American ag products retailer, is
also one of the region's largest producers of nitrogen-based
fertilizers that are essential for growing corn. Its stock is
down about 7 percent in the last six months, while shares of
U.S. rival CF Industries (CF.N) have jumped. Many analysts now
expect Agrium's stock to play catch-up in coming months.
Another company that stands to benefit is Viterra VT.TO.
The grain handler and farm products seller recently reported a
huge jump in profit and forecast strong results.
[ID:nN1E7850X8]
"I don't see anything wrong, I think this is the rally that
no one's talked about as much as they should have," said Chris
Damas, an independent analyst and investor who owns shares in
both CF and Agrium. "All systems are a go."
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)