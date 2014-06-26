COMPLY-Brokers' wearable technology poses quandary for Wall St

| June 26
June 26 Wall Street is worried about wearables -
not whether to invest in the next generation of interactive
watches, wristbands and eyeglasses - but the cybersecurity risks
that brokers present when they wear them to work.
New technology, such as Google Inc's Google Glass,
a tiny computer mounted on eyeglasses, could create new
challenges for safekeeping client data, brokerage executives and
regulators say. The more devices people bring to work, the
harder it is to protect company systems from hacking.
More significantly, wearable devices may eventually look
like any other fashion accessory, making it easier for the
unethical - anyone from brokers to the cleaning crew - to scan
documents and other sensitive data without supervisors noticing,
they say.
"You only know about the devices your people tell you
about," a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
official said at the Wall Street-funded regulator's annual
conference late last month.
The worries are surfacing as Google is rolling out new
frames by designer Diane von Furstenberg this week.
Of course, Google Glass wearers are easy to spot because of
the device's distinct look. People can also use their
smartphones to take pictures of things that they shouldn't. But
Glass and similar devices could eventually become less
noticeable, a brokerage risk-management executive said at the
FINRA conference.
Google Glass features, including a light-up screen and voice
commands, let others know when users take a picture or video, a
Google spokesman said in an email. It is unclear, however,
whether anyone nearby would notice.
Meanwhile, another type of wearable device is increasing in
popularity. The market for smart watches, made by Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, Sony Corp and
others, will triple this year over 2013, according to data firm
IDC. Apple Inc begins production of its first smart
watch in July.
BRING YOUR OWN DEVICE
Brokerage firms may not be able to stop occasional rogue
employees from misusing wearable devices. But they should
prepare for risks posed by well-meaning employees who want to
use the latest personal devices for legitimate reasons, such as
receiving work email, electronic privacy experts say.
The use of a growing number of personal devices for work
creates opportunities for viruses to infect company servers,
said Mike Weber, vice president of Coalfire Labs, in an
interview. The unit of Denver-based Coalfire Systems Inc advises
businesses on information security. Employees may also lose
devices, giving hackers potential access to sensitive data.
Some firms and FINRA itself already let employees receive
company email on personal devices. Software can help fend off
hackers by encrypting company information on an employee's
personal smartphone and separating it from personal data.
Technology professionals can tweak the software for wearable
devices, said Nicko van Someren, chief technology officer of
Good Technology Corp in Sunnyvale, California. That's especially
important for wristwatch devices used for client email.
"We're not expecting any of the problems to get easier
because the screen is smaller," he said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Linda Stern and Jan
Paschal)