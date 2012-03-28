RPT-COLUMN-An end to phones in every home? David Cay Johnston

By David Cay Johnston
March 28 The guarantee of landline telephone
service at almost any address, a legal right many Americans may
not even know they have, is quietly being legislated away in our
U.S. state capitals.
AT&T and Verizon, the dominant telephone companies, want to
end their 99-year-old universal service obligation known as
"provider of last resort." They say universal landline service
is a costly and unfair anachronism that is no longer justified
because of a competitive market for voice services.
The new rules AT&T and Verizon drafted would enhance profits
by letting them serve only the customers they want. Their focus,
and that of smaller phone companies that have the same universal
service obligation, is on well-populated areas where people can
afford profitable packages that combine telephone, Internet and
cable television.
Sprint, T-Mobile and the cell phone divisions of AT&T and
Verizon are not subject to universal service and can serve only
those areas they find profitable.
Unless the new rules are written very carefully, millions of
people, urban and rural, will lose basic telephone service or be
forced to pay much more for calls.
Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin already have
repealed universal service obligations. No one has been cut off
yet, but once almost every state has ended universal service I
am sure we will see parts of the landline system shut down.
Years of subtle incremental legal changes have brought the
telephone companies within sight of ending universal service,
which began in 1913 when AT&T President Thomas Vail promised
"one system, one policy, universal service" in return for
keeping Ma Bell's monopoly.
AT&T wants universal service obligations to end wherever two
or more voice services are available, said Joel Lubin, AT&T's
public policy vice president. Verizon promotes a similar
approach.
INTENSE LOBBYING
State capitals are seeing intense lobbying to end universal
service obligations but with little public awareness due to the
dwindling ranks () of statehouse
() reporters.
The Utility Rate Network, a consumer advocate group,
identified 120 AT&T lobbyists in Sacramento, one per California
lawmaker. Mary Pat Regan, president of AT&T Kentucky, told me
she has 36 lobbyists in that state working on the company's bill
to end universal landline service.
People whose landline service ends would have three options.
First would be a cell phone, a reasonable substitute in many
areas. But cell phones do not work in Appalachian valleys and
many rural expanses. Cell phones cost at least $25 for limited
minutes, while lifeline services - which the companies offer to
low-income people - start at $2 and, with unlimited local calls,
at about $10.
Second would be Internet calling. That requires broadband
Internet service. Verizon charges $49.99, plus additional
charges by unregulated calling companies like Vonage, whose
rates start at $25.99. On top of this $75 expense would be taxes
and the cost of buying and maintaining a computer, a device
alien to many older and poor Americans.
Third would be satellite service. Thomas Hazlett, a George
Mason University economist who studies rural phone costs, tells
me satellite service is "the way to go for service in outlying
areas." Maybe, but it requires a computer, costs at least
$29.95 and tens of thousands of users have complained about
unauthorized charges and connection problems.
MARKET FORCES?
AT&T and Verizon also want to end state authority to resolve
customer complaints, saying the market will punish bad behavior.
Tell that to Stefanie Brand.
Brand is New Jersey's ratepayer advocate whose experience
trying to get another kind of service - FiOS - demonstrates what
happens when market forces are left to punish behavior, she
said. Residents of her apartment building wanted to get wired
for the fiber optic service (FiOS) in 2008. Residents said, "We
want to see your plans before you start drilling holes, and
Verizon said, 'We will drill where we want or else, so we're
walking,' and they did," Brand told me.
Verizon confirmed that because of the disagreement Brand's
building is not wired. And there's nothing Brand can do about
it. Verizon reminded me the state Board of Public Utilities no
longer has authority to resolve complaints over FiOS.
Market forces cannot discipline this kind of one-sided
power.
Verizon says that New Jersey requires it to wire only 70
cities. What will happen to the elderly and disadvantaged with
no place to appeal for help when telephone service is degraded,
denied or cut off?
Without universal landline service, many poor and rural
people will lose connectedness to family and work, while
businesses serving them will lose sales and their servicing
costs will rise.
Taxpayers will take a hit when the sick, disabled and
elderly cannot summon help immediately because they lack phone
service. Hours of delay after, say, a stroke can turn a modest
hospital bill into a huge expense for Medicare, Medicaid or the
Veterans Administration. Some people without phones will die
unnecessarily.
New technology means telephone services will change, just as
internal combustion engines replaced the horse-and-cart with
automobiles. We don't want regulations requiring the equivalent
of a buggy whip in every car trunk.
However, we also should not lose sight of the benefits of
guaranteed access to affordable basic telephone service. The
law should not force people to buy costly services they do not
need.
Nor should we forget that customers paid for the landline
telephone system, including many billions of dollars in rate
increases over the past two decades that helped AT&T and Verizon
develop their cellular systems.
If we lose universal service, I doubt we will ever get it
back. Let's get a balanced policy rather than quietly rewriting
laws to benefit one industry.