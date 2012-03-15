RPT-COLUMN-The richest get richer: David Cay Johnston

By David Cay Johnston
March 15 The aftermaths of the Great
Recession and the Great Depression produced sharply different
changes in U.S. incomes that tell us a lot about tax and
economic policy.
The 1934 economic rebound was widely shared, with strong
income gains for the vast majority, the bottom 90 percent.
In 2010, we saw the opposite as the vast majority lost
ground.
National income gained overall in 2010, but all of the gains
were among the top 10 percent. Even within those 15.6 million
households, the gains were extraordinarily concentrated among
the super-rich, the top one percent of the top one percent.
Just 15,600 super-rich households pocketed an astonishing 37
percent of the entire national gain.
The different results in 1934 and 2010 show how a major
shift in federal policy hurts the vast majority and benefits the
super-rich.
NEW POLICY BOOSTS THE RICH
Starting in 1933, government policy aimed to improve the lot
of the vast majority through such policies as massive
government-financed jobs and construction programs. But since
1980 policy has focused on helping the already rich get richer
still with such policies as lower taxes and fewer audits.
The updated figures illustrating income changes, all in 2010
dollars, come from analysis ()
of the latest IRS
data () by economists
Emmanuel Saez and Thomas Piketty.
Saez received the 2009 John Bates Clark Medal, awarded to
the economist under 40 who has made the greatest contribution to
that field, and a 2010 MacArthur genius grant.
Their data expands on what I reported first last fall -
median pay fell in 2010 to its lowest level since 1999 ()</A1
>.
Saez and Piketty show that the vast majority's average
adjusted gross income, of which wages are just a part, was
$29,840 in 2010. That was down $127 from 2009 and down $4,842
from 2000.
Most shocking? The average income of the vast majority of
taxpayers in 2010 was just a smidgen more than the $29,448
average way back in 1966.
At the top, the super-rich saw their 2010 average income
grow by $4.2 million over 2009 to $23.8 million. Compared to
1966 their income was up on average by $18.7 million per
taxpayer.
We should expect this pattern of concentrated gains weighted
toward the very top to continue unless we change our policies.
Saez shows () that the
top one percent's share of real income growth is increasing with
each economic expansion and it matters not whether the president
is a Democrat or Republican. The top one percent enjoyed 45
percent of Clinton-era income growth, 65 percent of Bush-era
growth and 93 percent of Obama-era growth, though that is only
through 2010.
While markets are a factor, I think the evidence makes clear
that government policy is at the core of the differing fortunes
of the vast majority and the super-rich.
Inaugural addresses of Franklin Roosevelt and Barack Obama
bring this into sharp focus. Both spoke of the need for
restoring confidence, while denouncing greed and irresponsible
conduct. Roosevelt in 1933 specified "callous and selfish
wrongdoing" by bankers abusing a "sacred trust." Obama vaguely
referred to the "consequence of greed and irresponsibility on
the part of some."
Roosevelt said that "our greatest primary task is to put
people to work" () Obama,
again less specific, spoke of government that "helps families
find jobs at a decent wage"
().
Roosevelt brought in trustbusters, reformers and even an
expert at Wall Street manipulations to implement policies
benefiting the vast majority.
FINANCIAL INSIDERS
By contrast, while Obama called Wall Street executives "fat
cats," he surrounded himself with financial insiders with the
exception of Elizabeth Warren, the Harvard bankruptcy expert now
seeking election to the U.S. Senate. His administration has
failed to prosecute the central figures in the frauds that
created our economic distress.
Government policy can change again and for the better. We
can create a growing economy with widely shared prosperity.
We need to increase spending on education and research to
maximize returns from human capital. We need to create jobs
rebuilding our decaying infrastructure so people and goods move
efficiently. We need to honor markets, letting mismanaged banks
and insurers receive their just desserts in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court.
We need to adjust our focus away from financial sector
profits to people. We need to reform taxes to discourage capital
withdrawals and offshoring and, instead, encourage reinvestment
of profits at home.
If we don't, the vast majority will see their incomes go on
eroding slowly while those at the top enjoy an ever-larger share
of national income and wealth. The inevitable result will be
economic, political and social instability - not a pretty
picture for anyone.