COLUMN-Singapore tax myths: David Cay Johnston

By David Cay Johnston
SINGAPORE Aug 5 This tropical city-state of 5
million people stands out as a model of low taxes, economic
freedom and private property rights, or so say such U.S.
organizations as the libertarian Cato Institute and the
Heritage Foundation, which want to cut American tax rates and
public benefits.
The reality is quite different, for beyond the posted
official tax rates lies a much less visible array of what
economists call implicit taxes. Singapore does not have the
kind of government openness that many Americans take for
granted. Add the obvious taxes to the implicit ones and you get
a high tax society, especially for affluent wage-earners with
no capital income.
On the surface Singapore is a beautiful and well-run city
with clean and smooth streets. Public toilets are as spotless
as automated subway cars. Beggars are as hard to find as
uniformed police, who rely on cameras to survey the streets.
But even though Singapore is widely perceived as moving toward
a more open society, old ways persist and many people still
look around and then speak sotto voce about economic, legal and
business matters.
"There are many things here that are known, but not spoken
of" is a phrase, with variations, spoken often here to those
who ask probing questions about the public purse.
IMPLICIT TAXES
The implicit taxes are the result of an advanced and
sophisticated form of corporate socialism. In the United States
public access to how tax dollars are spent declines with each
new official function outsourced to contractors. In Singapore,
there are disclosures, but the details of public finance remain
mostly hidden behind official walls because under Singaporean
law the public has no rights to such information.
Singapore's published tax rates are low, to be sure.
Singapore's top personal income tax rate is just 20 percent,
with the first S$20,000 exempt from tax and the next S$10,000
taxed at 2 percent. Little or no tax applies to capital incomes
and earnings abroad.
Buy a car, though, and you will see your tax bill soar. A
Toyota Camry runs more than S$100,000, equal to US$81,500,
because the government taxes cars directly and imposes a second
levy, a certificate of entitlement to own a vehicle. Drive
during commute hours and automated tolls are imposed under the
Electronic Road Pricing system, or ERP, which cynics say is an
acronym for "everyday rob people."
As one tax lawyer explained: "The statutory tax is very low
so if you make a typical income, say $60,000, you will pay less
than $2,000 in income tax, less than 3 percent, but then you
buy a car that you can keep for maybe 10 years and you pay
$70,000 to the government and now your real tax over the 10
years is $9,000 each year, which is 15 percent of your
income."
Modest apartments sell for S$400,000 to S$500,000
(US$325,000 to US$406,000), while nice ones sell for three or
more times as much. Buy a second unit and sell within a year
and the government imposes a 16 percent stamp duty on the
entire transaction, not just any gain. The charge is intended
to tamp down real estate speculation, but is tantamount to a
real estate wealth tax.
LEAST CORRUPT
The government builds 85 percent of the housing here,
giving it vast influence over housing prices. People who live
in their apartments, or hold second ones for more than four
years, enjoy tax-free gains when they sell.
The government provides a vast array of tax incentives,
one-time tax rebates and other programs for local residents,
promoting itself as working to increase incomes by 30 percent
in the next 10 years, a sharp contrast to the United States
where average income in 2009 fell to the 1997 level.
In the annual budget address, parliament was told the
government's tax-and-spend policies were designed to "enable
Singapore to be a first-rate developed society a decade from
now."
The country is perceived as one of the least corrupt in the
world, ranking in 2010 at the top with Denmark and New Zealand
and just ahead of Finland and Sweden, according to Transparency
International. That officials are not on the take goes partly
to draconian criminal laws and partly to salaries. The
president is paid a multimillion dollar salary and even bus
drivers and customs officers make a comfortable wage.
One indicator of the size of government is the small share
of the economy attributable to consumption. In America it is
around 70 percent and in much of Asia 60 percent. In Singapore
it is around 40 percent with government finance explaining much
of the difference.
With a central bank and a tax regime accommodating to
international business, Singapore has attracted enough
financial companies and regional corporate offices to build a
rapidly expanding forest of modern skyscrapers in the financial
district. When the markets close in the afternoon, the streets
and the underground walkways become a frothy torrent of
white-collar workers rushing to their apartments, many financed
by a government authority.
The office towers, their air-conditioned interiors as cool
as San Francisco in September, loom beside a gigantic
casino-hotel-shopping complex on the waterfront. Three wavy
hotel towers rise from it, supporting an entertainment complex
the size and shape of an ocean liner that seems to ride on
waves of steel.
PROFITABLE MONOPOLIES
Equities analysts expect gamblers to lose more money in the
two casinos here in 2012 than in all of Las Vegas, even though
local residents must pay S$100 just to get in, a fee that
supposedly discourages those who live on the margins.
Most of the money the casinos win is imported, especially
from mainland Chinese players, a net flow of money into
Singapore. The Singapore government promotes this as a benefit
that also holds down taxes, but it also is a detriment to
countries whose players leave their money in Singapore.
The state licenses the casinos, but it owns many other
enterprises. Through its Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] investment
fund, the government owns Singapore Power [SINTT.UL], which
distributes natural gas and electricity.
Temasek also owns MediaCorp Pte Ltd, which in turn owns
Singapore broadcast, print and online outlets galore. Temasek
also owns 54 percent of SingTel, as the Singapore
Telecommunications Limited (STEL.SI) phone company is known. It
owns 55 percent of Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI). It owns large
parts of the subway, plus taxi companies, as well as banks,
financial services companies, engineering firms and other
enterprises.
The trade-off is that many of these firms are profitable
local monopolies whose profits help hold down income tax rates.
But would competitive, independent companies charge less and
deliver more?
COMPULSORY SAVINGS
The government also runs a compulsory savings system.
Workers must set aside up to 20 percent of their pay with
employers adding up to 16 percent, which is just additional
wages put into the plan. However, people do not get a high
degree of clarity in disclosure statements because the
mandatory savings scheme is not just for retirement, but also
for medical care and for the most part housing.
One academic economic analysis of the S$185.8 billion
Central Provident Fund calculated that over 21 years workers
got a real annual return of just 1.2 percent on their mandatory
savings, lagging both growth in wages and the overall economy.
Over a similar period, returns were estimated around 5.3
percent annually. When the fund earns more than it credits to
worker accounts the net difference, the economists wrote, "is a
recurrent annual tax on CPF wealth. It is both large and
regressive."
Visit such public buildings as schools, and you'll find
government enterprises listed as donors, though it is really
the taxpayers' money funding these seemingly philanthropic
contributions. So while individual accounts grow slowly, at
least the extra earnings go to public benefits.
The government publishes annual reports with limited
information about its investments. Two local intellectuals who
have tried for years to fathom the finances said asking the
government for details is a waste of time. "They simply won't
tell you," said one, pleading not to be identified.
So the next time you hear Capitol Hill regulars telling you
that Singapore is the way to go, ask yourself if you like the
idea of government as omnipresent investor. Ask yourself about
how much you like the idea of implicit taxes like those that
feed the Singapore government.
($1 = S$1.23)
