COLUMN-Is Africa the next big thing for investors?

By Conrad de Aenlle
LONG BEACH, Calif. Feb 13 The appeal of
investing in Africa is that its future is still ahead of it. The
region is setting out on the journey to economic, financial and
industrial development that places like Latin America and
mainland Asia, the last next big things, embarked on 20 or 30
years ago.
This rosy outlook may explain why Africa's stock markets
have done better in the recent past than mainstream emerging
markets. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 10.8 percent in
the 12 months through Feb. 11, while the firm's Frontier Markets
Africa Index, which tracks the continent's smaller exchanges,
rose 3.4 percent. Investors apparently recognize Africa as a
place to capture growth in a world that otherwise has little of
it to offer.
"The compelling case for the region is driven by growth,
which is driven by demographics," says Larry Seruma, manager of
the $42 million Nile Pan Africa Fund, the best
performer among the few funds that specialize in African stocks
since it was introduced about four years ago. Economic output
per capita "is very low and growing at a very fast rate, and in
2050 Africa will have the largest workforce globally. There will
be opportunities [for companies] to provide goods and services
to this growing population."
Sub-Saharan Africa is also benefiting from business-friendly
policies, such as privatization of state industries and
construction of large-scale infrastructure projects, says
Babatunde Ojo, an analyst specializing in the region for the
portfolio manager Harding Loevner.
Governments "are doing things to reduce the cost of doing
business and improve economic growth," Ojo says. The Harding
Loevner Frontier Emerging Markets Fund has 26 percent
of its $340 million of assets in Africa.
Seruma is excited about Africa's infrastructure development
opportunities, including roads as well as power and
communication lines "from Capetown to Cairo." He envisions a
virtuous circle in which better infrastructure helps businesses
reduce operating costs and improve returns, and increase tax
revenue. That will create the wherewithal for governments to
finance further development. As infrastructure is put in place,
more products and services will be available at lower prices and
to more consumers, further expanding growth.
For investors interested in joining the march to prosperity,
Ojo suggests several stocks from his firm's portfolios that meet
this key criteria: "well-positioned, with a competitive
advantage in a growing industry." One is a prospective
beneficiary of increased infrastructure spending: Dangote Cement
PLC in Nigeria.
Dangote has "the best margins in the world" for its
industry, Ojo says, because it's an especially low-cost
manufacturer and cement prices are higher in Africa than
elsewhere. Indeed, Dangote's return on equity of about 45
percent is more than double the average for the global
basic-materials sector.
CORPORATE CUSTOMERS
Ojo favors two other Nigerian companies, Zenith Bank PLC
and Guaranty Trust Bank PLC
, for their strong asset quality, capable management
and emphasis on a corporate clientele.
Across the continent, Safaricom Ltd in Kenya is "a
very good example of a dominant telecom player," controlling
two-thirds of the country's market, Ojo says. That may not seem
to leave much scope for expansion, but Safaricom is experiencing
rapid growth in data usage and services for corporate customers
to compensate for stagnation in voice traffic, he adds.
Seruma also owns Dangote and the two banks, but his phone
company of choice is MTN Group Ltd, a cellphone service
provider with operations in South Africa, Ghana, Zambia and
Nigeria. MTN "has a 4 percent yield, low debt and tremendous
growth potential," particularly in mobile usage, he says. His
price target on the stock of $24.50 is nearly 40 percent above
recent prices.
Africa Oil Corp. and Tullow Oil PLC are
smart plays on natural resources, Seruma says. Africa Oil
explores for oil and gas in partnership with Tullow and has
discovered oil reserves in Kenya. His price targets for the
stocks are 1,235 British pence for Tullow, about a 55 percent
gain from current levels, and C$15 for Africa Oil, about 80
percent higher above where it stands.
A more staid selection, Old Mutual PLC, is a South
African financial-services concern. As Africans grow wealthier,
they need a place to put their money and also buy mortgages,
investment products, insurance and other financial products.
Seruma's target for Old Mutual, which he describes as "good for
risk-averse investors," is 235 British pence, compared with
recent prices in the low 180s.
Old Mutual may be a low-risk stock, but Seruma acknowledges
that investing in Africa has potential hazards. "Corruption
continues to be a big issue," he says. But it's easier to do
business in many places. Plus, legal and political systems have
grown stronger and more transparent across the region.
That said, Seruma suggests that investors keep allocations
to Africa to 5 percent or less and, above all, remember that the
future can take a while to arrive.
"You have to take a long-term view," Seruma advises. "The
story is going to unfold over many years."