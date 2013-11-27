COLUMN-Fund managers bet on Chinese reforms with consumer stocks

By Conrad de Aenlle
LONG BEACH, Calif. Nov 27 The extensive
economic, legal and social reforms pledged this month by Chinese
leaders have gone over well with investors.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 5.6 percent in the
two days after details were announced.
The upshot of the so-called Third Plenum program is that key
markets - in resource commodities, interest rates and currency
- will be liberalized gradually, as will rules on land
ownership. Perhaps most important, the government of President
Xi Jinping vowed to chip away at the privileged status long
accorded large state-owned businesses.
Rising living standards have given consumer spending a
greater role in China's economy at the expense of manufacturing
for export, an activity that dominated the country's economic
life for decades. It is a trend that the proposed reforms are
likely to support and one that portfolio managers believe
investors in Chinese stocks should try to exploit.
"Domestic consumption is a better way to go," said Brent
Bates, a co-manager of the Invesco Asia Pacific Growth Fund.
"Export companies are going to have a more difficult time as
they see continued wage pressure."
To profit from growing consumer spending power, Bates
suggests investors bet on betting itself. He is optimistic about
shares of casino operators in Macau, the special administrative
region of China that has overtaken Las Vegas as a gambling
mecca.
He particular likes Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
, which made up 1.3 percent of his portfolio at the end
of September.
Galaxy appears expensive at first glance, trading at about
28 times earnings, compared with 22, on average, for gambling
stocks around the world. But he noted that the company's returns
on equity and investment exceed industry averages by about 50
percent.
The stock sells for about 60 Hong Kong dollars (about $8) a
share, well above the mid-20s prices at which Bates bought the
stock. He declined to state specifically what would cause him to
cut the stock loose but said that Invesco's managers consider
earnings growth, efficient use of capital and valuation
relative to growth prospects.
China has been building bridges, ferry terminals and
high-speed rail lines to funnel visitors to Macau, Bates went on
to say. Many of these visitors are of more modest means than the
VIP gamblers Macau is known to attract and tend to produce
higher profit margins for casinos. Galaxy is in a particularly
strong position to handle the growing throng, in his view,
because land is at a premium in Macau and the company has more
to build on than do its competitors.
Edmund Harriss, manager of the Guinness Atkinson Asia
Pacific Dividend Fund, also owns Galaxy, which he bought at
about 27 Hong Kong dollars a share and called "a money-making
machine."
SMART PHONES, SMART MOVES?
Harriss's other holdings include several technology stocks
that he considers consumer plays because they stand to benefit
from increased use of smart phones and personal computers for
services like gaming and instant messaging: PC maker Lenovo
Group Ltd ; two purveyors of online gaming, NetEase Inc
and Sohu.Com Inc, and Internet portal Tencent
Holdings Ltd.
Harriss bought Lenovo, for just over 5 Hong Kong dollars a
share; now it is selling at 9 Hong Kong dollars. He paid about
$21 for NetEase and $47 for Sohu; both trade in the mid-$60s. He
scored big on Tencent, paying about 80 Hong Kong dollars for the
stock, which fetches more than 400 dollars these days.
Moving up to big-ticket items, he owns Baoxin Auto Group Ltd
, whose growing network of auto dealerships focuses on
high-end brands such as Land Rover, Mercedes and BMW. He paid
just over 7 Hong Kong dollars for Baoxin, not far below recent
levels.
THE EFFICIENCY PLAY
Another way that Harriss would take advantage of the Third
Plenum is through companies that are likely to thrive as Chinese
industry tries to accomplish the leadership's goals of greater
environmental protection and more efficient energy consumption.
"What you're looking for are businesses that are able to
operate more efficiently," he explained, "because China is
looking at industries with excess capacity and shutting down
operators with heavy emissions."
More efficient companies should be able to manufacture their
products more cheaply and command a bigger share of their
markets. A prime example that he offered is Anhui Conch Cement
Co Ltd, which he lauded for using about 70 kilowatts
of electricity to produce a ton of cement, roughly half the
typical amount. Harriss bought the Anhui shares for about 35
yuan, or about $6. Following October's Chinese stock selloff,
the shares trade at what Harriss says is a bargain price of 16
yuan today.
Like Bates, Harriss declined to provide sell criteria for
his stocks, but together they are 37 percent below his estimate
of their fair value, he said.
The Third Plenum program is due to be implemented by 2020.
There's always a risk that it will turn out to be more talk than
reform, but Harriss prefers to look on the bright side. Getting
there, he suggested, could be half the fun.
"China stocks have been depressed for some time because
investors have gotten it in their heads that China is on a path
to stagnation and is unwilling to adjust its model."