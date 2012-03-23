COLUMN-America's Wild West gun laws:Bernd Debusmann

By Bernd Debusmann
WASHINGTON, March 23 The killing of a black
teenager by a self-appointed vigilante in Florida has trained a
spotlight on gun laws reminiscent of the Wild West in 24 U.S.
states. Despite widespread outrage over the Florida case,
gun-friendly senators in Washington want to make it easier to
extend those laws to most of the country.
That would set the United States, where there are more
firearms in private hands than in any other country, even
farther apart from the rest of the industrialized world as far
as guns are concerned. And it would mark yet another success for
the National Rifle Association (NRA) in its long campaign
against gun controls.
Before getting into the details of the planned legislation,
a brief recapitulation of what happened in the Orlando suburb of
Sanford on February 26: Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old high
school student, walked to a family member's home at night when
George Zimmerman, a self-appointed "neighborhood watch captain"
spotted him, deemed the teenager suspicious, pursued him and
shot him dead with a 9 mm pistol after what he told police was
an altercation that made him fear for his life.
Police questioned Zimmerman, a white Hispanic, accepted his
account of the incident, and let him go, following the letter or
a 2005 Florida state law that allows citizens to use deadly
force if they "reasonably believe" they face harm. Unlike
previous such cases, the teenager's killing caught national
attention, largely because social media served as a vehicle to
carry charges of racism and unequal justice to a huge audience.
On March 8, Martin's parents posted a "petition to prosecute
the killer of our son" on the website change.org.
()
By March 23, after thousands of demonstrators in New York,
Miami and Sanford demanded Zimmerman's arrest, the parents'
petition had gathered close to 1.5 million signatures. Sanford's
police chief, Bill Lee, stepped down "temporarily" to let
tempers cool, as he put it. In Washington, the Congressional
Black Caucus, an informal group of African-American legislators,
termed the teenager's death a "hate crime."
One might be tempted to think that the wave of indignation,
steadily gathering momentum since February 26, might have
tempered the enthusiasm of gun-loving Washington legislators for
expanding controversial laws. But one would be wrong. And one
would underestimate the clout of the NRA, considered one of the
three most influential lobbies in the United States.
On March 13, less than two weeks after Trayvon Martin's
death, a Democratic senator from gun-friendly Alaska, Mark
Begich, introduced the "National Right-to-Carry Reciprocity Act
of 2012." Just another week later, Senator John Thune from South
Dakota introduced a bill "to allow reciprocity for the carrying
of certain concealed firearms." The differences between the two
are minor and due to an arcane dispute between the NRA and the
smaller and more radical Gun Owners of America. The NRA has
asked its members to contact their senators and ask them to
co-sponsor the Begich bill.
HAVE GUN, CAN TRAVEL
Both bills would force all states that issue permits to
carry concealed weapons to recognize permits obtained elsewhere.
States such as California and New York that have stringent
regulations on who can carry a gun would be obliged to allow
people with permits obtained from states with lax gun laws, such
as Florida. Gun control advocates say that it is laws allowing
citizens to carry loaded handguns in public that form the basis
of additional legislation, Such as the Florida Stand Your Ground
law that barred police from arresting Zimmerman.
As Alcee Hastings, a Democratic congressman from Florida put
it: "This misguided law does not make our streets safer, rather
it turns our streets into a showdown at the OK Corral. But this
is not the Wild West. We are supposed to be a civilized society.
Let Trayvon's death not be for naught. Let us honor his life by
righting this wrong." Hastings, who is African American, called
for a repeal of the law.
That is not likely to happen, and less so in an election
year. President Barack Obama has stayed out of the debate on gun
laws, which flares every time there is a headline-making
shooting, and with few exceptions, lawmakers seek the gun
lobby's favor and the resulting votes. This is the chief reason
why advocates of tighter gun regulations have had little success
over the past two decades.
Another reason, according to Kristen Rand of the
Washington-based Violence Policy Center, is that most Americans
are unaware of the number of people killed in incidents similar
to the shooting of Trayvor Martin. The Federal Bureau of
Investigations (FBI) does not compile statistics on such cases
and most of them are never known outside the place where they
happened.
"The average person has no idea of the scale of the
problem," said Rand. "If they had, things might be different."